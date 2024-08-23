As Orlando Magic fans await the start of the season with the release of the schedule, they will look to have big aspirations as even former NBA player Paul Pierce has his own lofty expectations for the team. While fans have seen some people as Magic star Paolo Banchero predict a title in their near future, Pierce discussed the jump they are about to make with his former teammate on the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets in Kevin Garnett.

On the show “All The Smoke” with Pierce and Garnett, the latter asked which teams between the Magic, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Indiana Pacers can take the next jump into the top tier of the conference. Pierce would go with Orlando as they have a strong young core with Banchero, Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs and others.

“Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner and his brother, they’re young, they’re confident,” Pierce said. “Suggs down there, they’ve got a team down there. They understand how to play together, they’re going to be a problem dog. They’re the only team the last couple of years that have given the Celtics a problem out of those teams. So out of Orlando, Cavs, and Indiana, I’ll be more shook up of Orlando.”

Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett believe Magic's Paolo Banchero is a superstar

A point that Garnett makes that Pierce seemed to agree with is that Banchero is arguably the best player in between the three teams which is a bold claim since the Cavaliers have Donovan Mitchell and to a lesser degree, the Pacers have Tyrese Haliburton. Garnett would more so say that because Banchero is still 21-years old, he can become a superstar since his ceiling is incredibly high for the former No. 1 overall pick.

“Out of all 3 of them Paolo is probably the superstar, superstar, if he can reach that potential right, but you got to put some pieces with him too,” Garnett said. “I love the Wagners and all that but you’ve got to put some pieces with him too. I love Cole Anthony, I love how he competes.”

Paolo Banchero confident in Magic to be top team in the East

Pierce would respond with that Orlando has “just got a lot of really good young players.” Banchero would agree and said last week on ESPN's “First Take” that the Magic are up there with top teams in the East like the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, and the Philadelphia 76ers.

“We’re right there with all those teams,” Banchero said. “I remember last year we started off as a top-three, top-two seed, and everybody thought it was a fluke…But we finished strong and got the fifth seed, and had a chance to really grab the two seed at the end…”

“We were right there last year, and we got better this year, like I said. I got better, all of us got better,” Banchero said. “We’re trying to make some noise, we should easily be a top-four, top-three team and have a chance to win the East.”