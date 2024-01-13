Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero speaks on nail bitting loss against the Miami Heat, despite Heat stars sidelined.

The Orlando Magic traveled to Miami to face the Heat in a Friday night matchup. After a back-and-forth battle between the teams, the Heat came out on top with a 99-96 victory. Miami was leading for much of the contest, but Magic star Paolo Banchero was helping Orlando get back on top, which didn't prove to be enough. Banchero spoke on his performance and how the Magic should have performed, given the Heat were playing without three starters, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, and Kyle Lowry.