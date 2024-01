“I think that’s a game we shoulda won … they had some of their best players OUT too… I wasn’t able to make plays down the stretch for us to win,” per Fawzan Amer at Sixth Man Show.

Banchero carried a large load for Orlando with 25 points, eight rebounds, and six assists. While Banchero showed up making big plays for the Magic down the stretch, a few of Orlando's players were absent. Jalen Suggs finished the game with two points on 1-5 shooting, and Cole Anthony added just five points, shooting 2-8 from the field.

This should be a tough one to swallow for the Banchero and the Magic. They went on a road to play a depleted team that's right next to them in the standings. Orlando seemed to have urgency in clawing out the victory, but they were outmatched. The Magic had a chance to jump the Heat in the Eastern Conference standings from eight to seven. After the game, they stay put in the No. 8 slot, on the back end of back-to-back losses.