The Orlando Magic have faced a series of setbacks in recent days, from dropping back-to-back games to dipping below .500 with a 3-4 record. The losses, including Sunday night’s 108-85 defeat to the Dallas Mavericks, have compounded with the extended absence of star forward Paolo Banchero and the potential loss of Wendell Carter Jr. Yet, amid the adversity, rookie forward Tristan da Silva has emerged as a promising silver lining, showcasing his potential to contribute meaningfully to the Magic’s rotation.

Da Silva, the 23-year-old selected as the 18th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, delivered a standout performance in the team’s recent playoff rematch against the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he posted 17 points. Impressed by his contributions, Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley opted to give da Silva a starting role in the lineup against Dallas. Although da Silva didn’t replicate his high-scoring output from the Cleveland game, he still put in productive minutes, finishing the night with seven points, five rebounds, and two assists.

Mosley addressed his decision to start da Silva in the postgame press conference, emphasizing the need for lineup flexibility in light of the team’s injury setbacks.

“There’s a couple of things, and we said the lineups [are] gonna be changing for different reasons, different matchups, different situations,” Mosley said. “When you’re down bigs you have to find the right situation or right matchup at the right time because you don’t have the bodies. So finding the way in which we can do that is gonna continue to be putting puzzle pieces together, and our guys are gonna continue to scrap, continue to fight… which we will do.”

Franz Wagner praises Tristan da Silva's maturity and quick decision-making amid Magic's adversity

Da Silva’s mature and composed play has not gone unnoticed by his teammates. Forward Franz Wagner, who led the Magic in scoring with 13 points against Dallas, praised da Silva’s ability to simplify the game and make quick, effective decisions.

“I think Tristan is doing a great job,” Wagner said. “I thought he played awesome in Cleveland, and I think he’s just keeping the game really simple and making easy plays — he just understands the game really well and knows how to play. Takes the shot when he’s open, makes a quick decision when he gets it, and a lot of fun playing with him.”

As the Magic work to adjust without Paolo Banchero and potentially Wendell Carter Jr., Tristan da Silva’s emergence offers a glimmer of hope. His adaptability and basketball IQ provide a foundation that could prove valuable as Orlando navigates a challenging stretch in the season. With Mosley committed to experimenting with lineups and maximizing the available roster, da Silva’s versatility may continue to earn him significant minutes.

The rookie’s early impact, coupled with his steady approach to the game, suggests that da Silva could play a crucial role as the Magic look to stay competitive despite the mounting obstacles.