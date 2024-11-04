In another setback for the Orlando Magic, starting center Wendell Carter Jr. exited Friday night’s 108-85 loss to the Dallas Mavericks with a left plantar fascia strain. The injury occurred during the second quarter, dealing a significant blow to an already short-handed Magic team that is missing Paolo Banchero for several weeks. Carter Jr., who had previously been ruled out of the Cleveland Cavaliers game due to right knee tendinitis, played just nine minutes against Dallas, posting six points, two assists, and two steals before he was forced off the court.

The injury happened as Carter Jr. attempted to intercept a lob pass from Mavericks star Luka Doncic to Daniel Gafford. After making an aggressive leap, he landed awkwardly on his left foot, limping toward the bench. The 25-year-old was visibly distressed, sharing an emotional moment on the sideline as teammate Jalen Suggs comforted him. ESPN’s Tim MacMahon confirmed Carter Jr.’s diagnosis, noting that he sustained a left plantar fascia strain. Based on the nature of his injury, his availability for upcoming games appears uncertain.

Franz Wagner, head coach Jamahl Mosley emphasize health priority as Wendell Carter Jr. battles injury setback

Franz Wagner addressed Carter Jr.’s injury post-game, stressing the importance of prioritizing health over pushing through pain.

“We appreciate every second that we get from him out there, but I think the most important thing, especially in a long season, is that everybody’s healthy,” Wagner said. “I think if you can’t go, then it doesn’t make sense to risk anything out there. It speaks a lot to his character that he tried to play, but on to the next one tomorrow, and [it] gives other guys an opportunity to play as well.”

Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley also praised Carter Jr.’s commitment to the team despite his injuries. Mosley highlighted Carter Jr.’s willingness to play through pain as a testament to his dedication.

“This guy battles as much as he can every night to try to play, and that took his toll,” Mosley said. “He wants to be out there fighting with his guys.”

Carter Jr. has been a reliable presence in the Magic’s starting lineup this season, averaging 8.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. His absence leaves the team with limited options in the frontcourt as they approach the final stretch of a five-game road trip, including a matchup against the undefeated Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday.

Magic's frontcourt depth tested as injuries complicate rotations

Adding to the Magic’s challenges, backup center Goga Bitadze has been dealing with a strained tendon in his left foot, further complicating the team’s rotation. The injury to Bitadze leaves head coach Mosley with few healthy options, increasing the likelihood that Moritz Wagner will see additional playing time to help fill the void left by Carter Jr.

The timing of Carter Jr.’s injury is particularly challenging, as the team seeks to build momentum in the early stages of the season. Losing two starters in Banchero and Carter Jr., along with Bitadze’s limited availability, strains Orlando’s depth and complicates Mosley’s rotation plans.

The team will monitor Wendell Carter Jr.’s injury status closely and expects to provide further updates before Monday’s game in Oklahoma City. Given Franz Wagner’s remarks, the Orlando Magic seem likely to prioritize their players’ long-term health, avoiding unnecessary risks as they navigate the demanding season ahead.