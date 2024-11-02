Rookie forward Tristan da Silva seized his first significant opportunity with the Orlando Magic on Friday night, coming off the bench to showcase his potential in a hard-fought loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Despite the 120-109 defeat, da Silva’s performance was a bright spot, underscoring his readiness to contribute as the Magic navigate their season without Paolo Banchero.

The matchup against Cleveland, broadcast on ESPN, was the third game of a five-game road stretch for Orlando, who fell to a 3-3 record. With Banchero sidelined, da Silva stepped up, logging 20 minutes on the floor and delivering an impactful stat line of 17 points, five rebounds, and two assists off the bench. The 23-year-old rookie went six for eight from the field, displaying efficiency and versatility.

Tristan da Silva credits team support, remains focused on improvement despite Magic's loss to Cavs

Following the game, da Silva expressed gratitude for the trust shown by head coach Jamahl Mosley and his teammates, emphasizing his focus on improvement.

“It was good. I’m always self-critical, so I think there’s a couple of things that still need some fixing, but I felt like it was a good start – kind of showcase what I got,” da Silva said. “Shout out to coach Mosley, trusting me out there with Paolo being out obviously. I was just out there trying to provide some energy off the bench.”

When asked if he felt comfortable on the court, da Silva credited the support from those around him.

“Just a lot of people pouring into me – teammates, people I got in my circle, coaches giving me trust out there,” he said. “So it just felt good.”

Despite his excitement over his strong showing, da Silva maintained a team-first mindset, expressing disappointment in the outcome.

“Obviously, it feels great. Not the outcome we wanted as a team; that’s how I’m structured, so that’s the way I think about it,” he added. “I feel like we’ll clean up, we’ll get on to the next one, and I’m excited for the rest of this road trip.”

Jalen Suggs and Jamahl Mosley praise da Silva's poise and versatility in extended minutes

Meanwhile, Jalen Suggs, who himself delivered a career-high scoring performance in the game, took note of da Silva’s contributions and praised his readiness to step up.

“I thought he was great,” Suggs said postgame. “I told him in the locker room, I said continue to build off this one as we go forward. It was great for him – he stepped up, he played great basketball, he was in all the right spots, crashing the glass, doing everything that was asked of him. Very proud of Tristan, love that he comes to hoop, love the demeanor that he comes to work with every day, and very excited to see his growth.”

Additionally, head coach Jamahl Mosley echoed Suggs’ sentiments, commending da Silva’s toughness and adaptability on the court. The rookie’s ability to handle multiple positions and step up in high-stakes moments did not go unnoticed.

“Toughness, versatility, wasn’t afraid of the moment, played multiple positions, didn’t bat an eye,” Mosley said. “But again, he’s a professional – he understands how to work, understands his approach, stays patient, stays ready. I just think that’s a bright spot there for him to be able to come in and step in and do the things he was able to do.”

The Magic, now 3-3, have reached the midpoint of their road trip and will next face the Dallas Mavericks, who hold a 3-2 record, on Sunday night. Tristan da Silva’s performance against Cleveland signals promising depth for Orlando, offering coach Mosley a reliable option off the bench in the absence of Banchero.