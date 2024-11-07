The Orlando Magic’s recent struggles have underscored the impact of Paolo Banchero’s absence, with the team dropping four consecutive games without the forward on the court. Banchero, who has been sidelined for the last four contests due to an injury, is expected to miss several more weeks, leaving a significant gap in the Magic’s lineup. In his absence, the Magic are turning to second-year guard Anthony Black, the former No. 6 overall pick, to shoulder a larger role and provide a stabilizing presence.

Following Wednesday night’s 118-111 road loss to the Indiana Pacers, which capped off a challenging five-game trip, Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley spoke about Black’s expanded role. Mosley highlighted Black’s aggression and ability to drive into the paint, areas in which the guard has excelled despite the team’s overall struggles.

“Yes, absolutely – how aggressive he was getting downhill, attacking the basket, finding the open man and then defending the right way,” Mosley noted. “That’s what we’re asking for Anthony Black to play.”

Anthony Black shines in loss to Pacers as he steps up in Paolo Banchero's absence

Against the Pacers, Black delivered a well-rounded performance off the bench, scoring 12 points while adding six rebounds and two steals. His presence on the court gave the Magic much-needed energy, especially in the second half. Black, recognizing his evolving role, emphasized his goal to facilitate his teammates and generate scoring opportunities through his playmaking abilities.

“I think I make my team better whenever I get into the paint just because I’m willing to spray the ball out for a three or get to the line,” Black commented postgame. “I definitely appreciate coach putting the ball in my hands into the third, early fourth or whenever it was.”

Anthony Black’s confidence in his ability to initiate offense is essential as the Magic look for answers without Paolo Banchero’s scoring and playmaking. However, Black pointed out the need for stronger starts on the defensive end, noting that early deficits have put the Magic in difficult positions to recover.

“I think just focusing on coming out just locked in on defense,” Black said. “We’ve done a good job responding to our first quarters that we’ve been giving up. I think a couple of these games if we have a better first quarter defensively, we’re in the game – we put ourselves in a better position to win down the stretch so definitely starting the first quarter quicker.”

The Magic allowed the Pacers to score 38 points in the first quarter on 66.7% shooting, at one point trailing by as many as 18 points. Early defensive lapses have been a recurring issue in Orlando’s recent games, putting added pressure on players like Black to jumpstart the offense while attempting to claw back from significant deficits.

Jamahl Mosley calls for deliberate crashing and shot selection to Magic's slow starts

Jamahl Mosley echoed Anthony Black’s concerns about the team’s slow starts, noting that Orlando’s offensive miscues often fuel their opponents' transition opportunities. Addressing this, Mosley underscored the need for improved spacing and a more deliberate approach to shot selection.

“Going back and looking at the film, if you go back to the Cleveland game when they got out to the hot start – obviously guys made tough shots, that’s one piece,” Mosley said. “Then you look at the other side of it is when we’re missing shots whether that be at the rim or long threes it’s allowing these teams to get out running and get easy baskets. If you look at a lot of those, that’s what they are. We’ve got to be more deliberate in our crashing, we’ve got to be better with our spacing and then knowing we got to be able to step in and knock shots down – so now we’re playing against a team that’s taking the ball out of bounds versus getting out in transition.”

As the Magic, now 3-6, prepare to return to Orlando for a five-game homestand, Black’s role as a primary facilitator and defender becomes even more critical. Their upcoming matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night presents an opportunity to get back on track. The Pelicans, also grappling with injuries, come into the game with a similar 3-6 record and a three-game losing streak.

The Magic are banking on Black’s continued development to provide stability and energy. With Banchero’s absence extending into a crucial stretch of the season, Black’s contributions on both ends of the floor will be essential as the Magic look to gain traction and overcome their early season challenges.