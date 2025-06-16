Coming off the heels of the shocking deal that had the Orlando Magic trade for Desmond Bane from the Memphis Grizzlies, the team now heads into the summer with a bunch of momentum. With some calling Bane's fit with the Magic perfect, he joins a core that includes Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs, as the latter spoke highly of the new addition.

Suggs made an appearance on “SportsCenter” on ESPN to speak about the news of Bane coming to Orlando and expressed the elite traits he's bringing to the team.

“Bringing another dog onto our roster man,” Suggs said. “You know everything from what I've seen, playing against him, and hearing from people who have been around him. His mentality is elite, and not only that, I mean you can see his shooting ability, he's been top in the league the past couple years. His ability to play off the catch.”

“Another versatile ball handler that gives us down the line, you know we can play one through four, even five,” Suggs said. “You know, everybody kind of with the ball in their hands making plays and uh being active and aggressive off closeouts. I think bringing him in not only with his physical attributes but his mindset will be a huge boost for all of us.”

Jalen Suggs on when he heard about the Magic trade for Desmond Bane

With Bane ready to get to work with the Magic, there's no doubt that the team will have high expectations going into the upcoming season in the fall of 2025. Still, the goal now will be building the chemistry along names mentioned before, like Banchero, Wagner, Suggs, and more.

Suggs would reveal how he found out about the news, which included getting a notification on his phone and then receiving a call from team president Jeff Weltman.

“I had the ESPN fantasy notification pop up on my phone, and then a couple minutes later, I got a call from Jeff [Weltman]. So that's how I took in the news, and a good start to my day. I was very excited. You know, having a player of his caliber come in,” Suggs said. “Excited to get around him and spend some time with him. And I texted him, you know, yesterday morning and said, ‘I'm excited to start this championship journey with you.'”

“I texted him [Desmond Bane] yesterday morning and said I'm excited to start this championship journey with you” Jalen Suggs on what he told Desmond Bane after the trade 👀

At any rate, Orlando looks to improve after finishing with a 41-41 record, which put them seventh in the Eastern Conference as they were eliminated by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.