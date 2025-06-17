The Orlando Magic made a massive trade for Desmond Bane over the weekend to fortify their lineup and add some extra help for Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, especially shooting-wise. The Memphis Grizzlies received Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, the 16th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, a pick swap in 2029, and a first-round pick in 2026, 2028, and 2030.

One of the first things Bane said about his new team was that he was excited to wear the new jersey after the rebrand Orlando had just gone through. The haul was massive, but it was a trade that the Magic had to make to improve their roster. The Grizzlies also had no issue with doing the trade due to how much they received in return.

The Magic also rebranded to match the team's appearance in the 1990s. It is not an exact copy, but it calls back to the first era of the Magic basketball. The jerseys were great, and they coincided with the team's outstanding play at the time, with both Shaquille O'Neal and Penny Hardaway dominating. The rebrand got Bane's attention with one of the first videos the Magic released with him, in which he praised the new look.

“Toughest jersey I will ever wear,” Bane declared. “For sure.”

"Toughest jersey I will ever wear. For sure." First look at Desmond Banes' Magic jersey 👀 (via @OrlandoMagic)

pic.twitter.com/jZ547VtHeY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

This puts a bigger spotlight on this fresh update to the look. It does a great job of calling back to that era for the Magic with the nostalgic look, but updating it for 2025 and keeping things modern at the same time.

Bane is averaging 17.8 points, 3.8 assists, and 4.6 rebounds per game for his career, but the biggest reason the Magic made the trade is that he's a 41% 3-point shooter over the course of his career. He also averages 47.2% from the field and 88.3% from the free throw line.

The trade was needed because only four of the Magic's players averaged over double-digit points during the 2024-25 season for Orlando. Banchero was the best scorer, with 25.9 points per game, and Wagner was just behind with 24.1 points per game. Shooting was also a massive issue for Orlando, with no one being all that consistent.

Bane fixes many of those issues and instantly takes some pressure off Banchero and Wagner. The trade has also prompted speculation about what else the Grizzlies might do with their roster. Time will tell if they gave up too much, but right now, this is an instant help for a Magic team that is legitimately on the cusp of contending in the Eastern Conference.