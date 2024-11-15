Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac recently shared insights about his career and contract renegotiation during an appearance on All Things NBA: From A to Z, hosted by Kris Pursiainen and Zak Noble. The six-year NBA veteran, who signed a five-year, $84 million deal earlier this year, reflected on the process, his loyalty to the Magic, and the team’s belief in his potential despite a challenging injury history.

Isaac described the renegotiation process as straightforward, crediting his agent and the organization for their handling of the deal. He acknowledged his understanding of his situation, shaped by the time he spent recovering from injuries.

“You know, honestly, the process was pretty simple for me. I left it to my agent and the team to work that out,” Isaac explained. “I recognize that I wasn’t in a position to be like, ‘this is what I need or want’ or anything like that. I’m in full understanding of my process and, uh, the time that I’ve been out and the injuries I’ve sustained.”

For Isaac, Orlando is more than just a workplace — it’s where his life is rooted. He emphasized his commitment to the city and organization.

“I’ve always been like, ‘look, I love Orlando. I met my wife here. My church is here. You know, my daughter’s home right now, so it’s like, I want to be here for the long haul.’”

Jonathan Isaac reflects on the Magic's loyalty amid injuries and gradual return to form

The Magic’s confidence in Isaac has been unwavering throughout his career, even as he faced significant injuries, including a torn ACL and meniscus in 2020 that sidelined him for two full seasons. Isaac expressed gratitude for the organization’s loyalty and the “untouchable” status he’s held within the franchise.

“Ever since the beginning, they believed in me, the player that I could be barring the injuries and everything like that. They still stuck by my side and respect not only the player I am but the person I am and what I mean to the organization,” Isaac said.

He also revealed that other teams had inquired about him over the years, but the Magic consistently shut down trade talks. “This team inquired about you but it was shut down,” Isaac recalled. “I’m grateful.”

After playing just 11 games in the 2022–23 season due to a torn abductor, Isaac made significant strides during the 2023–24 campaign, appearing in 58 games as he worked his way back to form. Now in the 2024–25 season, he is gradually increasing his playing time further, with the Magic continuing to take a cautious approach to his minutes to ensure long-term durability.

“It’s starting to round out now. Honestly, it’s just been the process with the injuries I have sustained, the team has always been careful about how much I’m playing, am I playing back-to-backs, the whole nine,” Isaac said. “I recognize myself that I am gassed. I need to creep myself up to playing more minutes as time goes on.”

Isaac reflects on coaching transitions throughout career, praises Jamahl Mosley

Jonathan Isaac also reflected on the coaching changes he has experienced during his career, highlighting the differences between Frank Vogel, Steve Clifford, and Jamahl Mosley.

“I think from the beginning [Mosley’s] just a players’ coach. If I go back to the beginning, I come into the league with [Frank] Vogel, and he’s not like this confrontational guy that’s yelling at everybody, he’s kind of laid back and just trying to get the job done,” Isaac said. “So he leaves, then we get Steve Clifford, who’s the complete opposite. He’s like, ‘I’m gonna tell you right now exactly how I feel about the way you’re playing, and you have an opportunity to fix it, regardless of how you feel about it.’”

Clifford’s approach produced results during his tenure with the Magic, leading the team to back-to-back playoff appearances, including a postseason berth in 2019 when Isaac was an integral part of the rotation.

“Then he leaves, and now we’ve got Mosley, which I feel like has been in the middle,” Isaac continued. “It’s like, ‘Hey, I want you guys to rock out, I want you guys to have an identity as players and to hoop, but at the same time, we have an objective and a goal that we’re going for and we’re trying to hold everybody to that standard.’”

Mosley's leadership guides Magic back to the upper echelon of the Eastern Conference

Mosley’s balanced approach has paid off. Last season, he guided the Magic back into the playoffs, where they were eliminated in a hard-fought seven-game series against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Isaac praised Mosley’s ability to connect with players while maintaining accountability.

“It’s been fun to have that duality in a coach where somebody can go up to his office and talk to him, but at the same time, he’s not going to let the reins go and let everybody do what they want to do,” Isaac said. “He’s been great, his focus has been great, he works out sometimes harder than we do when we show up to the gym and see him getting it in. He’s been awesome, and I think it’s paid off with his mentality with the way he’s coached us so far.”

Jonathan Isaac's resilience and focus have solidified his role in the Orlando Magic's long-term strategy. As the 2024–25 season progresses, his steady return to form bolsters a team currently holding a 7-6 record and aiming to ascend the Eastern Conference standings. The Magic are set to face the (2-9) Philadelphia 76ers on Friday at 7 p.m. ET in their second NBA Cup matchup.

Through his loyalty, resilience, and the Magic’s unwavering belief in his potential, Isaac has earned his place as a cornerstone of the franchise, highlighting why he remains “untouchable” in Orlando’s eyes.