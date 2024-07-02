The Magic have had a sneaky-good offseason thus far. In addition to signing veteran shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Orlando will now retain one of its rising players for the foreseeable future.

Power forward Jonathan Isaac re-worked his deal with the team, via ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

“Orlando Magic F Jonathan Isaac has agreed on a five-year, $84 million contract renegotiation and extension, sources tell ESPN,” Wojnarowski tweeted.

Over five seasons in Orlando, Isaac has averaged 8.4 points on 44.9% shooting, with 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocks across 22.2 minutes per game, although he missed over two years due to an ACL tear. The 2017 sixth-overall pick figures to be an important part of the team's rotation as it continues to rise up the totem pole in a competitive Eastern Conference.

While Isaac's raise will be significant, the exact terms aren't available yet, via Hoops Rumors' Dana Gauruder.

“Isaac had a non-guaranteed $17.4MM salary for next season, which was due to be fully guaranteed in January,” Gauruder explained. “The breakdown for the contract hasn’t been made public yet but renegotiating a raise for next season using cap room would give Orlando the ability to do smaller cap hits in future seasons.”

Now that the team's major offseason moves are most likely in the rearview mirror, what will its rotation look like next season?

Isaac will be a part of a well-balanced Magic squad

While Isaac will certainly get significant run after getting this much money, he may also compete with first-round pick Tristan da Silva, depending on how fast the rookie adjusts to the professional game. While the Colorado alum is listed as a small forward, his 6-foot-8, 220-pound frame could lend itself to the four spot in smaller lineups. For reference, Isaac is 6-foot-10, 230 pounds.

For now, though, Isaac will continue to back up 2024 All-Star Paolo Banchero. The Florida State alum's rise coincides with his team's ascension, as the Magic made the playoffs for the first time since 2019-20 last year.

Unless an unforeseen change occurs, Isaac will be part of a second unit that includes da Silva, point guard Cole Anthony, shooting guard Gary Harris, and center Mo Wagner, who Orlando also extended Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the starting lineup will most likely feature Caldwell-Pope, Banchero, point guard Jalen Suggs, small forward Franz Wagner, and center Wendell Carter Jr.

While “KCP” and da Silva are the only two newcomers, the young squad should benefit from another year of development. The Magic won't be title contenders for a couple of more years, but their patience will pay off as their players continue to improve.