We've got the Magic vs. Bucks NBA Cup Quarter-Final Results according to NBA 2K25 to see who the game predicts as our winner. The two teams will compete to advance in the NBA's second annual in-season tournament. Giannis and the Bucks have been 8-2 in the last 10 contests. Meanwhile, Orlando is dealing with injuries that might affect their chances of advancing. Without further ado, let's take a look.

Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks – NBA Cup Quarter-Finals Results According to NBA 2K25

According to our NBA 2K25 simulation, the Milwaukee Bucks will defeat the Orlando Magic in the 2024 NBA Cup Quarter-Finals 102-93. Plagued by injuries, the Magic still put up a solid effort. Missing quality players like Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner ultimately affected this team's ability to score points.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL ORL 23 21 26 23 93 MIL 28 23 27 24 102

In terms of player performances, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton led the charge for Milwaukee. The former earned 33 points along with 14 rebounds, while Middleton dropped another 27. Middleton also went 4 for 8 on three-point conversions as the Bucks had the lead for most of the game.

As for the Magic, Jalen Suggs was the only player to surpass 20 points. However, he went 8 for 17 on Field Goals and a measly 1 for eight on three point shots. As a team, the Magic were inaccurate without some of their best shooters.

Additionally, check out some of game stats:

Magic STAT Bucks 35/85 (41%) Field Goals 42/81 (52%) 8/31 (26%) Three Pointers 9/27 (33%) 15/19 (79%) Free Throws 9/13 (69%) 15 Offensive Rebounds 6 37 Defensive Rebounds 39 7 Steals 6 2 Blocks 3 8 (5) Turnovers (Points Off) 7 (12) 8 Team Fouls 10

2 Biggest Lead 14 25:34 Time of Possession 22:24

With the win, the Bucks advance to the NBA Cup Semi-Finals, where they will play either the New York Knicks or Atlanta Hawks. Should they win there, they'll advance to the NBA Cup Finals, where they'll play against the Thunder, Mavericks, Rockets, or Warriors. We'll see if Milwaukee can keep up the good work, moving forward.

That wraps up our Magic vs. Bucks NBA Cup Results according to NBA 2K25. If you want more NBA 2K content, try redeeming the latest locker codes. Furthermore, take a look at all the rewards you can earn in NBA 2K25 Season 3. Lastly, make sure to tune into the latest episodes of NBA 2KTV to earn some free VC.

Update: The simulation was created on Sunday, December 8th, 2024. We adjusted the roster based on that day's injury report.

