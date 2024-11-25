ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Orlando Magic will face the Charlotte Hornets on Monday at the Spectrum Center. It's a Southeast Division showdown as we share our NBA odds series and make a Magic-Hornets prediction and pick.

The Magic defeated the Detroit Pistons 111-100 on Saturday at Amway Center to improve to 11-7. Conversely, the Hornets fell 125-119 to the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday to drop their record to 6-10.

The Magic lead the head-to-head series 63-60. Recently, the Magic defeated the Hornets 114-89 on November 12, 2024. The Magic are 7-3 over the past 10 games against the Hornets, including 3-2 over the past five at the Spectrum Center.

Here are the Magic-Hornets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Magic-Hornets Odds

Orlando Magic: -5 (-112)

Moneyline: -210

Charlotte Hornets: +5 (-108)

Moneyline: +176

Over: 213 (-110)

Under: 213 (-110)

How To Watch Magic vs. Hornets

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: FDSS and FDSF

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Magic Could Cover the Spread/Win

Despite Paolo Banchero being out with an oblique injury, the Magic have remained competitive thanks to the rise of Franz Wagner. He has been the man who has carried this team on his back since the unfortunate injury. Ultimately, he has helped this team, even with the rest of the offense struggling.

The Magic are just 27th in points. Additionally, they are 23rd in field-goal shooting percentage, including last from the triples. Rebounding has been an issue for the Magic, as they are 22nd in rebounds. Moreover, they are inconsistent in holding onto the basketball, as they are 16th in turnovers. Orlando has won with excruciating defense, as they are fifth in blocked shots. Also, whenever they get to the free-throw line, they thrive, as they are 10th in free-throw shooting percentage.

The Magic miss Banchero, who averages 20 points per game while shooting 49.3 percent from the floor. Despite not having him since October 30, Orlando is 8-5 in the 13 games since his injury. Wagner has been great on both sides of the floor. So far, he is averaging 23.6 points per game while shooting 47.4 percent from the hardwood. His defense has been exemplary, averaging 1.7 steals per game.

Jalen Suggs suffered a hamstring injury against the Pistons. Unfortunately, he is in danger of missing this game and that could hinder the team, as he is averaging 14.7 points per game. Moritz Wagner has taken a step up this season. Currently, he is averaging 12.9 points per game, and will look to assist his brother on the court.

The Magic will cover the spread if Wagner can continue to play at an elite level on both sides of the floor. Then, they must defend the rim better and not allow the Hornets to gain any momentum.

Why the Hornets Could Cover the Spread/Win

LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller are showing something. Amazingly, Ball and Miller made history as they became the fifth-youngest duo in the history of the NBA to score at least 35 points in a game. These two are the future of an offense that still has some ways to go.

The Hornets are currently 19th in points. Likewise, they are 28th in field-goal shooting percentage, including 11th in three-point shooting. Winning the board battle has come easy for the Hornets, who are sixth in rebounds. Yet, they have not handled the basketball well, as they are 27th in assists and 20th in turnovers. The defense has been steady, as they are 14th in blocked shots. Meanwhile, the Hornets have been solid at the charity stripe, ranking eighth in free-throw shooting percentage.

Ball is having the best season of his young career. He is averaging 30.2 points and 6.9 assists per game while shooting 43 percent from the floor. Meanwhile, Miller is taking that next step in his development. Miller is averaging 19.8 points per game. If there is one thing he must improve upon, it's his shooting, as he only shoots 42.1 percent from the floor.

The Hornets will cover the spread if Ball and Miller can play at a high level and convert their shot attempts. Then, they must contain Wagner and prevent him from taking over the game.

Final Magic-Hornets Prediction & Pick

The Magic are 10-8 against the spread, while the Hornets are 10-6 against the odds. Moreover, the Magic are 3-7 against the spread on the road, while the Hornets are 5-3 against the odds at home. When playing within the division, the Magic are 3-0 against the spread, while the Hornets are 1-2 against the odds against the Southeast.

The Magic are the better team by miles, even without Banchero. However, the Hornets have played the Magic competitively, even stealing a game last season. I could see something similar happening here.

Final Magic-Hornets Prediction & Pick: Hornets +5 (-108)