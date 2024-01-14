We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Magic-Knicks prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Orlando Magic will travel to Madison Square Garden to face the New York Knicks. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Magic-Knicks prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Magic lost 112-100 to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday. Initially, they trailed 23-21 after the first quarter. The Thunder started to pull away in the second quarter. Eventually, the game was out of reach. Paolo Banchero led the Magic with 20 points. Also, Caleb Houstan added 14 points. Goga Bitadze added eight points. Meanwhile, Anthony Black added 13 points off the bench, while Cole Anthony had 14. The Magic shot 46.4 percent from the field, including 20 percent from the triples. Also, they somehow only shot 62.5 percent from the charity stripe. The Magic won the board battle 50-46. However, they also turned the ball over 15 times.

The Knicks defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 106-94. Initially, they trailed 57-53 at halftime. They had a big third quarter to help put the game away. Significantly, Julius Randle led the way with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Miles McBride added 19 points. Likewise, OG Anunoby added 18 points. Donte DiVincenzo added 13 points. Additionally, Isaiah Hartenstein had 12 points. The Knicks won despite not having the services of Jalen Brunson.

The Knicks shot 48.2 percent from the field. Also, they shot 34.2 percent from beyond the arc. But the Knicks also overcame woes at the charity stripe, making 68.4 percent from the free-throw line. Additionally, they dominated the board battle 56-35, including 15 offensive boards. The Knicks also survived a ridiculous amount of mistakes, with 22 turnovers on the ledger.

The Magic lead the head-to-head series 65-62. Furthermore, they defeated the Knicks 117-108 at the Amway Arena on December 29, 2023. The teams have split the last 10 games. Also, the Knicks are 3-2 over the last five games at Madison Square Garden.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Magic-Knicks Odds

Orlando Magic: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +220

New York Knicks: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -270

Over: 222.5 (-110)

Under: 222.5 (-110)

How to Watch Magic vs. Knicks

Time: 3:10 PM ET/12:10 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Florida and MSG Network

How To Watch

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread

The Magic are 5-13 as the road underdog this season. Moreover, they are 9-9 against the spread as a road underdog. When looking at their road stats overall, they are 12-9 against the spread when playing away from home. But the Magic have some key players that can do some damage.

Banchero is the key factor here. So far, he is averaging 23 points per game. Franz Wagner did not play on Saturday. Somehow, the Magic overcame his absence. But the Magic need him. Ultimately, he averages 20.9 points per game. Missing his fifth game in a row has caused some concern. Currently, there is some doubt as if he is ready to return from an ankle injury.

Anthony is their next-best option, averaging 13.7 points per game. Also, Suggs is great, with 13.3 points per game. Moritz Wagner could pick up the slack for his brother. Overall, he is averaging 11.7 points per game.

The Magic will cover the spread if Banchero can deliver a big performance. Then, they need to stop the Knicks from hitting their shots from the three-point line.

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread

The Knicks are 9-2 when they are the home favorite. However, they are 7-4 against the spread as a home favorite. The Knicks are also 9-5-1 at home against the spread. Overall, they have players that can take over any game.

But will Brunson play? He missed the last game because of a right knee contusion. The Knicks may not have needed him against a weaker team. However, the Magic will present a tougher challenge. Brunson has averaged 25.8 points and 6.4 assists per game. Additionally, he has averaged 22 points and 6.3 assists over the last three games against the Magic.

Randle is the leader of the Knicks when Brunson is unavailable. Significantly, he is averaging 24.4 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. But Randle has averaged 20.1 points and 9.1 rebounds throughout his career against the Magic. Also, Anunoby is averaging 15.1 points per game. DiVincenzo has been a good contributor, averaging 11 points per game. Meanwhile, Josh Hart is averaging 7.3 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.

The Knicks will cover the spread if they can find a way to get open shots from the triples. Then, they need to make life challenging for Banchero and the Magic.

Final Magic-Knicks Prediction & Pick

The Knicks may win this game. However, the Magic are great at covering the spread on the road. Expect this game to go down to the wire. However, keep an eye on the injury status of Wagner (Franz) and Brunson. It will very much impact how this game goes.

Final Magic-Knicks Prediction & Pick: Orlando Magic: +6.5 (-110)