ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues and we have a tilt between the Orlando Magic and the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a Magic-Mavericks prediction and pick.

The Orlando Magic (3-3) face off against the Dallas Mavericks (3-2) on Sunday at the American Airlines Center in a cross-conference matchup. The Magic, coming off two consecutive losses, will be without their star Paolo Banchero due to an abdominal injury, putting pressure on Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs to step up offensively.

The Mavericks, led by the dynamic duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, look to bounce back from a close loss to Houston. Dallas’ high-powered offense will test Orlando’s 9th-ranked defense. The absence of Maxi Kleber (hamstring) could impact the Mavs’ frontcourt rotation. This game promises an intriguing clash between Dallas’ offensive firepower and Orlando’s defensive prowess. The key will be whether the Magic can contain Doncic and Irving without compromising their own scoring opportunities.

Here are the Magic-Mavericks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Magic-Mavericks NBA Odds

Orlando Magic: +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +265

Dallas Mavericks: -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -330

Over: 220 (-110)

Under: 220 (-110)

How To Watch Magic vs Mavericks

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Florida, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Magic Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Orlando Magic will be looking for a big road victory against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, despite the absence of their star player Paolo Banchero. The key to Orlando’s success lies in their balanced attack and defensive prowess. The Magic’s 9th-ranked defense, allowing just 109.8 points per game, will be crucial in containing the Mavericks’ high-powered offense led by Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Orlando’s depth, with players like Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs, and Moritz Wagner stepping up, provides them with multiple offensive options to keep Dallas’ defense off-balance.

The Magic have shown resilience on the road this season, going 2-1 against the spread in away games. This trend, coupled with their superior rebounding (ranking 16th in the league with 44 rebounds per game), gives them an edge over a Mavericks team that has struggled on the boards. The potential return of Wendell Carter Jr. would provide a significant boost to Orlando’s frontcourt, potentially exploiting Dallas’ interior defense. If the Magic can maintain their defensive intensity, capitalize on their rebounding advantage, and get contributions from their role players, they stand an excellent chance of securing an upset win and snapping their recent losing streak.

Why the Mavericks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Dallas Mavericks are primed to secure a crucial home victory against the Orlando Magic on Sunday, leveraging their star power and home-court advantage. The Mavericks’ dynamic duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving presents a formidable challenge for the Magic’s defense, which will be without their defensive anchor Paolo Banchero due to injury. Doncic, averaging an impressive 27.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game, has been in stellar form and should exploit Orlando’s weakened frontcourt. The Mavericks’ superior offensive rating (116.1 points per 100 possessions) compared to Orlando’s 108.8 gives them a significant edge in what could be a high-scoring affair.

The Mavericks’ 2-1 record at the American Airlines Center this season showcases their comfort and effectiveness on their home court. Dallas has historically dominated Orlando, boasting an 8-2 straight-up record in their last 10 matchups. The Magic’s struggles on the road, coupled with their recent two-game losing streak, play into the Mavericks’ hands. Suppose Dallas can maintain their offensive rhythm, capitalize on their home-court energy, and exploit Orlando’s injury-depleted roster. In that case, they stand an excellent chance of securing their fourth consecutive home win and improving their position in the Western Conference standings.

Final Magic-Mavericks Prediction & Pick

In this matchup between the Orlando Magic and Dallas Mavericks, the Mavericks are favored by 7.5 points at home. While Dallas boasts a great 2-1 record at the American Airlines Center this season, the absence of Paolo Banchero for Orlando makes this spread seem reasonable. The Mavericks’ dynamic duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving should exploit the Magic’s weakened defense, potentially leading to a high-scoring affair for Dallas. However, the Magic have shown resilience on the road this season, going 2-1 against the spread in away games. Orlando’s balanced attack, led by Jalen Suggs and potentially returning Wendell Carter Jr., could keep this game closer than expected. Given the Magic’s ability to cover spreads and the Mavericks’ occasional defensive lapses, take Orlando +7.5 to keep this game within the spread, even if they don’t secure the outright win.

Final Magic-Mavericks Prediction & Pick: Orlando Magic +7.5 (-110), Over 220 (-110)