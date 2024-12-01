ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Orlando Magic will battle the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. It's a battle at the Barclays Center as we share our NBA odds series and make a Magic-Nets prediction and pick.

The Magic lead the head-to-head series 73-60. Recently, the Magic throttled the Nets just two days ago 123-100 on November 29. They will be attempting to sweep the two-game set in Brooklyn as they play the Nets on Sunday for the second set.

Here are the Magic-Nets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Magic-Nets Odds

Orlando Magic: -8 (-110)

Moneyline: -330

Brooklyn Nets: +8 (-110)

Moneyline: +265

Over: 210 (-110)

Under: 210 (-110)

How To Watch Magic vs. Nets

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: YES Network and FDSF

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Magic Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Magic have been doing well this season despite not having Paolo Banchero for the majority of the season. Significantly, the rise of Jalen Suggs has played a role. But the offense has struggled as a whole.

The Magic are 24th in points and 22nd in field-goal shooting percentage, including 29th from the triples. Yet, they have been better at the charity stripe, ranking eighth in free-throw shooting percentage. Winning the board battle has also been a struggle, as the Magic rank just 23rd in rebounds. Likewise, passing the rock has been inconsistent, as the Magic rank 20th in assists and 14th in turnovers. Orlando has made up for any deficiencies on offense with strong defense, ranking second in blocked shots.

The Magic overcame any offensive issues on Friday as Franz Wagner led them with 29 points while shooting 12 for 20 from the floor, including 3 for 6 from the triples. Also, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was on fire, scoring 19 points while shooting 7 for 8 from the floor, including 4 for 5 from the three-point line. Wendell Carter Jr. scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 5 from the hardwood. Likewise, Suggs added 12 points while going 5 for 12 from the field.

The offense went 53 percent from the field, including 51.4 percent from the triples. Likewise, they won the board battle 40-35, including 11 offensive boards, which helped them gain an extra possession. The 13 steals also helped turn the momentum in the favor of the Magic.

The Magic will cover the spread if they stay hot from the field, converting their shooting chances. Then, they must continue to play solid defense to prevent the Nets from having a chance.

Why the Nets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The blowout loss to the Magic showed just how bad things could get for the Nets if Dennis Schroeder did not play. Unfortunately, they struggled to do anything and everything, letting the Magic consume them. Scoring was an issue, but that has not been the case this season.

The Nets are 17th in points. They are also 11th in field-goal shooting percentage and second in three-point shooting percentage. Excelling at the charity stripe has been key for the Nets, as they rank second in free-throw shooting percentage. However, winning the board battle has been a chore, as the Nets are 30th in rebounds. The Nets have been better at distributing the rock, as they are 12th in assists and 11th in turnovers. Unfortunately, the defense has been bad, as they rank 29th in blocked shots.

Cam Johnson led the Nets' starters on Friday with 14 points while shooting 5 for 10 from the field. However, the rest of the starting five did not do well, with Jalen Wilson adding 11 points and the rest scoring less than 10. Shake Milton was the leading scorer off the bench with 22 points. Furthermore, Keon Johnson added 15 points off the bench.

Shooting the basketball was not an issue for the Nets. However, defending the rim was unsuccessful, and the Nets must work on that to have a chance against the Magic. Losing the board battle sunk the Nets, and they must prevent the Magic from getting extra chances on offense.

The Nets will cover the spread if they can continue to thrive on offense and avoid turning the basketball over. Then, they must play solid defense and box out.

Final Magic-Nets Prediction & Pick

The Magic are 13-8 against the spread, while the Nets are 13-6-1 against the odds. Moreover, the Magic are 5-7 against the spread on the road, while the Nets are 4-4 against the odds at home. The Magic are 10-4 against the spread when facing the Eastern Conference, while the Nets are 6-6-1 against the odds when facing the East.

Everything here relies on if Schroeder plays. While he is not an elite player, he does make the entire team better. Assuming that Schroeder returns, I can see the Nets playing better, especially with the Magic not having their best player. Give me the Nets to cover the spread this time around.

Final Magic-Nets Prediction & Pick: Brooklyn Nets: +8 (-110)