The Magic and Nuggets meet for Game 2 of their season series.

We're set for another NBA betting prediction and pick for today's slate of action as we head to the Northwest for this next cross-conference matchup. The Orlando Magic (19-15) will take on the Denver Nuggets (24-11) in a competitive matchup on TNT primetime. Check out our NBA odds series for our Magic-Nuggets prediction and pick.

The Orlando Magic are currently second in the Southeast Division and they hold the six-spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They were one of the NBA's hottest teams a month ago, but they've since cooled off and have gone just 5-10 in their last 15 games. They lost a 2OT heartbreaker against the Kings in their last game and will try to bounce back against the Nuggets.

The Denver Nuggets are currently second in the Northwest Division and they're sitting at third place in the West, just one game back of the leading Timberwolves. They've been stellar over the last 10 games, going 8-2 while beating opponents handedly. They're happy to be at home where they've seen success and they'll be hoping to build more momentum with a home win.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Magic-Nuggets Odds

Orlando Magic: +10 (-110)

Moneyline: +385

Denver Nuggets: -10 (-110)

Moneyline: -500

Over: 222.5 (-110)

Under: 222.5 (-110)

How to Watch Magic vs. Nuggets

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

TV: TNT, Bally Sports Florida, Altitude Sports, NBA League Pass

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread

The Magic are seeing a tough three-game slide at the moment and they're hoping to close this Western road trip out with a win. They own a 124-119 over this Nuggets team in their only meeting this season, so expect them to have similar success as Denver comes in off a back-to-back night. Their lineup is a bit banged up at the moment and being on the road hasn't helped them much. In there last game, they fell to the Sacramento Kings in double overtime as Paolo Banchero couldn't sink the buzzer three for the win. He still had a game-high 43 points and he's playing at an All-Star level with a number of his teammates sidelined.

Both Gary Harris and Franz Wagner will be ‘questionable' heading into this matchup. They're both crucial in the Magic's offense and ability to spread the floor with their three-point shooting. Both players are also very athletic and they do a great job of penetrating to the hoop and scoring around the rim. Their bench is completely riddled with injuries and they'll need deep players like Anthony Black to step up with meaningful minutes. If they can stay strong around the boards and grab their rebounds, Banchero could give them another chance to win with his scoring output.

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread

The Nuggets continue to play great basketball and it seems as though Jamal Murray has finally caught up to his in-season form. The Nuggets are on of the NBA's best home teams with a 14-3 record. The Magic are struggling on their current road trip and have lost three-straight. The home Denver crowd will be a huge factor in this game as the Nuggets have been shooting much high percentages on their home rims. Murray and Michael Porter Jr. had the hot hands in their last game with 25 and 22 points, respectively, against the Hornets. Their defense was the hallmark of the win as they managed to force 14 turnovers and a sub-par shooting night.

The Nuggets can win this game if they use their depth off the bench and try to out-pace this Magic team. The Magic have significant injuries off their bench and their starter will have to see extended minutes. If the Nuggets can push the pace and run in transition, they could tire out the Magic's starters and turn this into a high-scoring game. Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon will both be tasked with guarding Banchero and trying to box him out from grabbing offensive rebounds under the basket.

Final Magic-Nuggets Prediction & Pick

This should be a fun game between two of the more consistent teams in the NBA and it'll be great to see the matchup between Paolo Banchero and Nikola Jokic. Banchero is extremely hard to stop right now and I expect him to have another active game with a number of his teammates sidelined. However, the Nuggets will have an advantage in rebounding the ball and if they can limit Orlando's second-chance opportunities, they should be able to hold them off and grab another home win on the season. For our prediction, let's ride with the Denver Nuggets

Final Magic-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Denver Nuggets (-500); OVER 222.35 (-110)