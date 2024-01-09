While the Magic have had a strong start to the season, Orlando could use a change in rotation to make them even stronger.

The Orlando Magic, currently holding the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 21-15 record, are witnessing the rapid ascent of a young star who could be pivotal in their quest for a sustained playoff position. Caleb Houstan, a 20-year-old guard and second-round pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, is proving to be a vital asset to the Magic, demanding a more significant role with each game.

Houstan, with his remarkable 6’8” stature and nearly 7-foot wingspan, has experienced a notable increase in court time. This surge in minutes, catalyzed by injuries to key players like Joe Ingles, Jonathan Isaac, Franz Wagner, and Wendell Carter Jr., has given Houstan a golden opportunity to demonstrate his capabilities.

Why Caleb Houstan deserves more playing time for Magic

The journey to a more prominent role for Houstan has been marked by a consistent increase in playing time. In November, he was on the court for an average of only 7.9 minutes, a figure that increased to 16.6 minutes in December. This trend has continued into January, with Houstan now averaging 25 minutes per game, a clear indication of the coaching staff's growing confidence in his abilities.

The impact of Houstan's increased playing time is most evident in his scoring efficiency. In the four games of January, he has averaged 13.5 points, shooting a remarkable 56.7% from the field and an astounding 53.6% from the three-point line. His standout performance came in a recent victory over the Atlanta Hawks, where he scored a career-high 25 points, including seven three-pointers.

Houstan's emergence comes at a crucial time for the Magic, a team that has struggled with three-point shooting throughout this season. Previously ranking in the lower tier of the league with an average of 10.9 threes per game at a 35.1% conversion rate, the team has seen a significant uptick in January. With Houstan's growing presence, the Magic are now shooting an impressive 46.5% from beyond the arc, averaging 18.3 threes made per game.

The correlation between Houstan's playing time and the team's improved shooting efficiency is unmistakable. His presence on the court has been a game-changer for a team in desperate need of reliable perimeter shooting.

While it's still early in his career, Houstan's contributions are undeniable. He not only merits a permanent spot in the Magic's rotation but is also making a strong case for a more prominent role as the season progresses.