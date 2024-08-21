ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

PFL Playoffs: Brendan Loughnane vs. Kai Kamaka III continues on the main card in the co-main event fight between Magomed Umalatov and Neiman Gracie in their welterweight semifinal matchup. Umalatov remains undefeated winning all 16 of his fights and is now 7-0 in the PFL meanwhile, Gracie started off his PFL career 1-1 making his first appearance in the PFL playoffs. With that said, check out our PFL odds series for our Umalatov-Gracie prediction and pick.

Magomed Umalatov (16-0) will be looking to finally finish out a PFL season in its entirety and win the $1 Million prize at the end of his third season. He is now 7-0 with the promotion with all 7 wins coming in dominant fashion. Umalatov will look to secure his first PFL Championship when he takes on Neiman Gracie to keep his undefeated streak live this Friday night.

Neiman Gracie (23-7-1) had a rough start to his PFL career when he dropped a unanimous decision to Goiti Yamauchi. However, he was able to get back on track with a dominant grappling performance against Don Madge. Now, he will be making his first appearance in the PFL playoffs as he looks to secure his spot in the PFL Championship at his shot for $1 Million.

Here are the PFL Playoffs Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

PFL Playoffs Odds: Magomed Umalatov-Neiman Gracie Odds

Magomed Umalatov: -1800

Neiman Gracie: +1000

Why Magomed Umalatov Will Win

Magomed Umalatov is set to face Neiman Gracie in a pivotal semifinal matchup at the PFL playoffs where Umalatov is heavily favored, and for good reason.

Umalatov’s undefeated record is a testament to his dominance in the welterweight division. His recent performances have been particularly impressive, showcasing a blend of striking power and grappling skills that make him a well-rounded and dangerous opponent.

Umalatov’s striking is a significant advantage in this matchup. Known for his knockout power, he has the ability to end fights quickly, which could be crucial against Gracie, who may rely heavily on his grappling and submission skills. Umalatov’s striking accuracy and power could keep Gracie on the defensive, limiting his opportunities to engage in grappling exchanges.

Umalatov’s wrestling defense is another key factor. His ability to stuff takedowns and maintain control on the feet could neutralize Gracie’s renowned Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, forcing the fight to remain in a realm where Umalatov excels. This defensive prowess allows Umalatov to dictate the pace and location of the fight, playing to his strengths.

Magomed Umalatov’s undefeated record, striking power, and wrestling defense position him as a strong contender to defeat Neiman Gracie in their semifinal matchup. If Umalatov can keep the fight standing and avoid Gracie’s grappling, he is likely to secure a victory and advance to the PFL welterweight final.

Why Neiman Gracie Will Win

Neiman Gracie is set to face Magomed Umalatov in a high-stakes semifinal matchup at the PFL playoffs, and Gracie has the chance to score the major upset in this matchup.

Gracie’s Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu pedigree is unmatched in this bout. As a member of the legendary Gracie family, Neiman has honed his grappling skills to an elite level, making him a constant submission threat. His ability to capitalize on any ground opportunity could be crucial against Umalatov, who might struggle if the fight goes to the mat. Gracie’s experience in securing submissions against top-level competition could turn the tide in his favor, especially if he can bring the fight into his domain.

Gracie’s recent performances have shown his ability to adapt and evolve his game. Despite being called in as an alternate, his determination and focus on exploiting his opponent’s weaknesses could be pivotal. Gracie’s striking has also improved, providing him with a more well-rounded approach that could surprise Umalatov, who may expect a purely grappling-centric attack.

Gracie’s experience in high-pressure situations, including his tenure in Bellator, equips him with the mental toughness needed for playoff success. His ability to remain calm and execute his game plan under pressure could be the key to overcoming Umalatov’s aggressive style.

Neiman Gracie’s superior grappling skills, evolving striking, and playoff experience make him a formidable opponent for Magomed Umalatov. If Gracie can implement his grappling strategy and capitalize on any openings, he stands a strong chance of securing a victory and advancing to the PFL welterweight final.

Final Magomed Umalatov-Neiman Gracie Prediction & Pick

In this co-main event fight, we have two of the best welterweights in the PFL battling it out as Magomed Umalatov and Neiman Gracie look to secure their spot in the PFL Championship. Ultimately, Umalatov has been the odds-on favorite to win each of the last two seasons for good reason and he should be able to finish the job and finally get his spot in the PFL Championship with a dominant performance over Neiman Gracie on Friday night.

Final Magomed Umalatov-Neiman Gracie Prediction & Pick: Magomed Umalatov (-1800)