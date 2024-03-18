Retro hardware source EON Gaming revealed the limited Halo-inspired Spartan Edition XBHD along with major announcements on their standard edition.
Halo Fans, Meet the Spartan Edition XBHD
The Spartan Edition XBHD is the perfect addition for gamers who want to relive the nostalgia of the Halo series on the original Xbox. This limited edition version replaces the black casing of the Standard Edition with a familiar, translucent case in classic Xbox green.
Both the Spartan Edition and Standard Edition XBHD will set you back $149.99, a lower price than its original launch price of $189.99. It’s available on EON Gaming’s official website as well as a number of authorized retailers.
Note that the XBHD is an adaptor, and you would still need an Xbox console to play games on. It supports 480i, 480p, 720p, and 1080i resolutions, and requires no setup – it works plug-and-play. On top of the lag-free visuals that it offers, it can also make LAN parties better by supporting multiple outputs and multiplier ethernet connections.
“We have so many amazing memories of entire weekends gathered around TVs for split-screen Halo Lan Parties,” reminisced Justin Scerbo, co-founder of EON Gaming, “We built the XBHD to both recreate and streamline those awesome nights. Between the ongoing efforts to fine-tune the XBHD since launch, the gorgeous new Spartan Edition riffing on the classic Halo Edition Xbox, and the new price point, we cannot wait to see the device in more players’ hands.”
If you want to enjoy classic Xbox games on modern displays, the XBHD is for you. Both the limited edition Spartan Edition and Standard Edition costs US$149.99 on the official EON Gaming website and other select retailers.
