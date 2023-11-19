Man City superstar Erling Haaland is expected to be fit when his club welcomes Liverpool to the Etihad next Saturday.

Man City were dealt a serious scare on the current international break when talisman Erling Haaland went down with a foot injury in Norway's 2-0 victory over the Faroe Islands on Thursday. He ultimately withdrew from the squad ahead of their clash with Scotland in Euro Qualifying and returned to England to rehab.

However, despite the injury, it appears the Norwegian will be fit to face Liverpool in a highly-anticipated clash on Saturday at the Etihad, as reported by Fabrizio Romano. That is absolutely huge news for the Cityzens, who is a mere one point above the Reds in the Premier League table at the moment.

Haaland is firing on all cylinders for Man City after winning the Golden Boot last term. He's already bagged an EPL-best 13 goals in 12 league appearances while supplying three assists as well. The striker also has four Champions League goals.

While the Cityzens do have the players to still produce the goods without Haaland, it's certainly ideal when he's in Pep Guardiola's starting XI. The 23-year-old is also in top form right now, netting five braces in his last six outings for the English giants. Clinical.

For what it's worth, Norway is already out of contention to qualify for Euro 2024 in Germany, therefore Haaland missing Sunday's affair isn't a huge deal. What's more disappointing is that we won't see arguably the best player in the world compete in one of the most entertaining tournaments on the globe.

Hopefully, Haaland will be at 100% when Man City welcomes their rivals to town in six days.