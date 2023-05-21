It’s safe to say that Manchester City striker Erling Haaland was ecstatic on Sunday.

With City’s third Premier League title in a row already clinched after second-placed Arsenal lost to Nottingham Forest on Saturday, Pep Guardiola’s men played Chelsea on Sunday at the Etihad Stadium in what was essentially a dead rubber game.

It was a relatively rested team from Guardiola as well, but they still got the job done as an early first-half goal from Julian Alvarez was enough to seal the 1-0 win and kickstart the league title celebrations in front of their home fans.

Haaland — who started on the bench and came on as a substitute — didn’t add on to his record league goal tally which now stands at 36, but that didn’t matter to the Norweigian.

After all, he had won his first-ever league title in a top-five European league in his debut season for the Citizens.

And while teammate Jack Grealish was giving a live interview with Sky Sports, Haaland proceeded to crash it, embrace Grealish and say: “I f*****g love you, you know that?”

Grealish laughed as Haaland exited the scene before the Sky Sports presenter apologized to the UK audience for the offensive language.

The former Aston Villa star would then touch upon his great relationship with Erling Haaland both on and off the pitch.

“We’ve got a great relationship,” Grealish explained. “We come into training a lot together, we live in the same building, I’ve assisted him a few times. When you have a relationship like that off the pitch, on the pitch it makes it that much easier.”

City will now look to complete the treble as they face Manchester United in the FA Cup final before clashing with Inter Milan in search of a first-ever Champions League title.