Arsene Wenger revealed how he would strengthen Manchester City in the summer.

City are coming off their best-ever season after their 1-0 win over Inter Milan not only earned them a first-ever Champions League crown, but also cemented a treble-winning season following their wins in the Premier League and FA Cup.

The question now is, how do you improve a treble-winning team with virtually no old players in the squad?

That's something Wenger was pondering as he arrived to the conclusion that City cannot afford to get complacent during the transfer window.

“I must say, I was thinking as well at the celebrations: What do you now at City? Do you go for a new challenge? Motivate yourself for a new challenge?” the former Arsenal manager said (via Mirror). “Or do you stay, take advantage of the credit and continue to develop this team? They will lose maybe important players. This team is not an old team but there are no young players.

“Apart from [Erling] Haaland, who is 22 now, all the others are between 24 and 32 years old. So two or three new players will need to change. They have to find the same quality again.”

Haaland has certainly been a stellar and record-breaking signing, who with his £51 million fee last summer, was virtually a bargain.

Wenger feels that while Manchester City do spend a lot of money, they often spend it in a more responsible way compared to other clubs.

Eventually, the squad reached a point where it was not only extremely talented, but also mentally strong to achieve a treble-winning season.

“What I like about City is that they have huge financial resources they have used it in a intelligent, rational and consistent way,” he added. “They [the owners] bought Man City in 2007 and they were not impatient. The team that plays tonight, they slowly got rid of the players that do not meet the mentality you need to win at the top level. I don't speak about the football quality, but the mental quality.

“Year after year, they built the team to be mentally strong at the top. That's why, after the financial aspect, we know to get to the top you need huge resources – they use it in an intelligent way.”