Manchester City star Bernardo Silva has opened up about his strong desire to return to Benfica, the club where he made his professional debut, reported by GOAL. However, the Portuguese midfielder acknowledges that the move is currently hindered by contractual obligations and the financial realities of the football world.

In an interview with A Bola, Silva candidly expressed his longing to return to Benfica, stating, “I've never hidden that one day I want to go back, so of course I do. Now, we'll see over time what's possible and it's not worth talking about this all the time, because people get tired… Let's see.”

Despite his eagerness, Silva recognizes the practical challenges involved. He emphasized the financial disparities between Portuguese football and the top European leagues, making it challenging for Benfica to afford a player of his caliber. Silva's acknowledgment of the economic constraints sheds light on the complexities of transfers, especially when top players are involved.

Addressing the issue of his repeated statements on the topic, Silva admitted, “You can, now there are contractual issues that have to be respected and… you have to live the reality, that Portuguese football at a financial level cannot compete with English, Spanish or even German and French clubs, therefore… For example, even if I wanted to go to Benfica at the moment, it was totally impossible because Manchester City is asking for a lot of money for a transfer for me.”

Bernardo Silva, who made his early strides with Benfica's academy, eventually moved to Monaco before joining Manchester City in 2017. With his contract set to expire in 2026, Silva acknowledges the financial realities, asserting that his market value places him beyond the reach of many Portuguese clubs. While his desire for a return to Benfica remains strong, Silva's understanding of the current football landscape adds a layer of complexity to any potential move in the future.