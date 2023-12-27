Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has offered his perspective on the challenging phase his team is navigating in the Premier League

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has offered his perspective on the challenging phase his team is currently navigating in the Premier League, reported by GOAL. The Cityzens have encountered a rare slump, securing just one victory in their last six league matches, resulting in a descent to the fifth position in the league table. Despite their dip in form, Guardiola remains resolute, emphasizing that rivals might be eager for their downfall, but the team is undeterred in its pursuit of success.

Having recently clinched the FIFA Club World Cup, marking their fifth trophy of 2023, Guardiola acknowledges the heightened scrutiny that accompanies periods of unimpressive results. The manager, however, counters the notion of a crisis, highlighting the remarkable achievements the team has accumulated over the years. “This is the business. When you don't win you are nothing, zero. As much as you win they want you to fail more than ever. But what we have won, the titles, is unbelievable.” Guardiola said.

Guardiola's tenure at Manchester City, spanning seven and a half years, has seen him secure every possible trophy. Despite this success, the manager remains motivated and determined, expressing that the players continue to inspire him. The focus is now on conquering England once again, with Guardiola eyeing a potential record fourth consecutive title.

The manager acknowledges the cyclical nature of sports, where triumphs are quickly followed by new challenges. Guardiola's contract with Manchester City extends until 2025, signifying a long-term commitment to the club's pursuit of excellence. The team's impeccable run in the Champions League group stages and the recent Club World Cup triumph further bolster Guardiola's determination as he redirects his attention to reinvigorating City's domestic form.

What's next for Manchester City?

As City faces Everton, Pep Guardiola remains undaunted, determined to lead his squad to a resurgence in the Premier League. The forthcoming match at Goodison Park serves as a pivotal opportunity for Manchester City to reclaim their winning ways and reaffirm their status as formidable contenders in English football.