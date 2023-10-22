Despite Pep Guardiola's enigmatic stance earlier, Manchester City is prepared to part ways with Kalvin Phillips in the upcoming January transfer window. The Premier League champions have made it clear that they are open to offers for the English international, and several clubs, including Newcastle, West Ham, and Bayern Munich, have expressed their interest in the central midfielder.

Phillips, 27, recently voiced his eagerness for more playing time at the club level while on England duty. According to the reports from the Daily Star, he knows securing a spot in Gareth Southgate's squad for the Euros next summer may require him to leave the Etihad. Although Guardiola publicly states his desire to keep Phillips, he has privately informed the club's leadership that they should consider his departure in the New Year.

Manchester City is even open to loaning him out for the remainder of the season, but under specific conditions. Potential suitors must agree to cover Phillips' £150,000-a-week wages in full and commit to making the transfer permanent in July.

Phillips recently earned his 30th England cap in the victory over Italy and has seen minimal action in City's Premier League matches, making only two league appearances since his £42 million arrival 16 months ago. His role has mostly been limited to late substitutions, further fueling his frustration. Despite Kevin de Bruyne's injury absence since the start of the season, Phillips has struggled to break into Guardiola's starting lineup.

With the imminent return of Belgian maestro De Bruyne in December for the World Club Cup in Saudi Arabia, Phillips' prospects for regular playing time at Manchester City seem bleak. Therefore, Phillips is determined to showcase his talents elsewhere, and the club appears ready to facilitate his exit.