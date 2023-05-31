My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

Manchester City is fresh off winning the Premier League for the 2022-23 season, but it doesn’t seem like they are going to be slowing down anytime soon. While they still have the FA Cup final and Champions League final to partake in, it looks like the English powerhouse may already be turning their attention the summer transfer window, with Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic emerging as a potential target.

Kovacic has enjoyed a successful stint with Chelsea, but was part of the Blues horrid campaign that will likely see quite a bit of turnover for them over the summer. Kovacic still enjoyed a solid campaign for the most part, racking up two goals and two assists in all competitions while playing in his box-to-box midfielder role, and it sounds like he has caught the attention of the Prem’s top team in Man City.

EXCL: Manchester City have opened concrete talks to sign Mateo Kovacic in the summer. Positive discussions took place with player’s camp in the last few days over personal terms 🚨🔵 #MCFC Chelsea, open to selling Kovacic as part of midfield revolution. Talks will continue soon. pic.twitter.com/a9IL6NSdug — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 31, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Chelsea is going to overhaul pretty much every area of their roster this summer, so it’s not surprising to see that they are open to unloading Kovacic in order to get some funds to help them address the midfield, or even other areas of their roster. Kovacic has proven himself to be a fantastic all-around player, and he could be a sneaky good transfer target for Manchester City.

Chances are Chelsea would prefer to sell Kovacic to a team that doesn’t play in the Premier League, but money is money, and if City are willing to pay their price, it’s a move that makes sense. Manchester City still have some business to take care of before they fully focus on the summer transfer window, but it’s looking like they could end up being a major player for Kovacic.