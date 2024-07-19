Manchester City has bolstered their squad by signing Brazilian winger Savinho from Troyes, following his standout season on loan at Girona, reported by GOAL. The Premier League champions are eyeing their fifth consecutive title and believe Savinho will be a key asset.

Manchester City has officially signed Savinho on a five-year contract, keeping him at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2029. The deal is valued at up to £35 million ($45 million), with an initial fee of £21 million ($27.5 million) and potential add-ons worth £13 million ($16 million).

Savinho's transfer details to Manchester City



Savinho's journey to Manchester City is unique. Despite being a Troyes player, he never made an appearance for them. Instead, his loan spell at Girona saw him rise to prominence. At Girona, Savinho was instrumental, helping the team secure third place in La Liga and qualify for the Champions League. He scored nine goals and provided nine assists, showcasing his talent and catching the attention of top clubs.

Savinho’s performance at Girona was nothing short of spectacular. His contributions were pivotal in Girona's unexpected rise in La Liga, finishing just behind giants Barcelona and Real Madrid. His ability to both score and create goals made him a standout player in the league, leading to Girona's best finish in their history and a coveted spot in the Champions League.

Savinho's adaptability and skill set are what make him a valuable addition to Manchester City. He’s known for his pace, dribbling, and sharp football intelligence. His nine goals and nine assists are a testament to his ability to influence games, making him a perfect fit for Pep Guardiola's tactical setup, which emphasizes fluid attacking play and versatility.

Savinho’s excitement to join City

In his first interview with Manchester City’s club media, Savinho expressed his joy and eagerness to join the Premier League champions. “I’m so happy to be joining Manchester City, the Premier League champions and Club World Cup winners. Everyone knows they are the best team in the world right now, so to be here is very exciting for me,” he said.

He also highlighted his enthusiasm for working under Pep Guardiola, one of football’s most renowned coaches. “I’m excited about the chance to work under Pep Guardiola, one of the greatest coaches ever, and someone I know will help me improve even more. I had an amazing time in Spain and I’m looking forward to the new challenge of playing in the Premier League and alongside some of the best players in the world. I can’t wait to meet the fans and my new teammates and hopefully be a part of bringing more success to City.”

What’s next for Savinho

Savinho will soon join up with Pep Guardiola and the rest of the Manchester City squad for pre-season training. This will be a crucial period for him to integrate into the team and adapt to Guardiola’s demanding style of play. The team is set to embark on a United States tour as part of their pre-season preparations, giving Savinho the opportunity to showcase his talent against international opposition.

Signing Savinho aligns with Manchester City’s ongoing strategy to maintain their dominance in English football and make a significant impact in European competitions. As they aim for their fifth straight Premier League title, integrating young, talented players like Savinho is essential for both their immediate and long-term success.

Manchester City fans will be eagerly watching Savinho’s development, hoping he can replicate and even surpass his impressive performances from La Liga. With his addition, City’s already formidable attack becomes even more potent, making them favorites once again in the upcoming season.