Experience Erling Haaland's good-humored response to a minor spelling blunder as he wishes Manchester City's physio a happy birthday.

Erling Haaland, Manchester City's prolific striker, has once again demonstrated his good spirits, this time in a lighthearted response to a minor spelling error. Haaland, who recently returned to training after recovering from a stress injury, took to Instagram to wish Manchester City's physio, Mario Pafundi, a happy birthday.

In a story featuring a smiling Pafundi, Haaland captioned the image with appreciation, declaring Pafundi as the “best fysio in the world.” However, keen-eyed followers quickly pointed out the misspelling of “physio.”

Rather than brushing off the playful jabs, Haaland responded with a touch of humor. Sharing a serious selfie with his hair down, the striker acknowledged the perfectionist nature of some fans, saying, “Oh, we live in a perfect world; everybody is perfect. Sorry, I meant physio.”

This exchange showcased Haaland's ability to take things in stride and maintain a positive attitude, even in the face of social media scrutiny. The 23-year-old, sidelined since December due to injury, remains committed to his recovery under Pafundi's watchful eye.

While Haaland wasn't in action for the recent FA Cup clash against Tottenham, his return to training significantly boosted Manchester City. The club's supporters eagerly await his return to the pitch, knowing that Haaland's goal-scoring prowess was crucial in securing last season's impressive Treble.

Manchester City fans, known for their unwavering support, are unlikely to be bothered by the striker's spelling mishap. For them, Haaland's on-field contributions far outweigh any linguistic slip-ups. As the star gears up to add to his impressive goal tally this season, the misspelled Instagram post is quickly fading into the background, and the anticipation for Haaland's return to the Cityzens' lineup continues to build.