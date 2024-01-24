Discover Erling Haaland's return to training with Manchester City during the Premier League break, signaling a positive step in his recovery.

Erling Haaland, the prolific striker for Manchester City, has utilized the short Premier League break to resume training and work towards recovery from a persistent foot injury that has kept him out of action in 2024. The 22-year-old Norwegian, yet to play a game this year, is making strides in his rehabilitation. He was recently seen training with the first team during Manchester City's warm weather winter training camp in Abu Dhabi.

Adding a touch of excitement to his training camp experience, Haaland was spotted in the company of former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. The Norwegian shared a photo of the encounter on social media, referring to Khabib as a “legend” and expressing his joy at meeting him in Abu Dhabi. Khabib, who retired in 2020 with an impeccable 29-0 record in mixed martial arts, has maintained his presence in the sports world, particularly in football, showcasing his avid fandom.

Great to meet this legend here in Abu Dhabi! @TeamKhabib pic.twitter.com/bSSZLcrEci — Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) January 23, 2024

Haaland's return to training is a positive development for Manchester City, especially given his outstanding form this season. The young striker has netted 14 Premier League goals, sharing the top scorer spot with Mohamed Salah. Despite his absence from the pitch, Haaland remains integral to City's success.

While there is no set date for Haaland's return to competitive action, manager Pep Guardiola is expected to provide an update on Thursday, just ahead of Manchester City's FA Cup clash against Tottenham Hotspur. The anticipation surrounding Haaland's potential comeback adds an extra layer of excitement for City fans, and his interactions with sports legends like Khabib Nurmagomedov highlight the diverse connections that elite athletes enjoy during training camps. As Manchester City navigates various competitions, including the FA Cup, the prospect of Haaland's return could significantly impact their pursuit of silverware.