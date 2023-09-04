Manchester City's star striker, Erling Haaland, has shown his generous side by sending gift packages to 1000 budding footballers in his hometown in Norway, reported by goal.com. These children, all under the age of 12, received a special package each as a token of Haaland's appreciation for their love of the game.

Haaland, who could not be present in person to deliver the gifts, made sure that his generous gesture reached every football club in the Time municipality in Norway. This area holds a special place in Haaland's heart as it's where the striker grew up and began his football journey.

Each gift package contained a football, a T-shirt, shorts, a football bag, and an Aquafigure drinking bottle. Notably, Aquafigure is a brand that Haaland not only endorses but has also invested in. The total value of each package is estimated at 1500 NOK (£111).

The 23-year-old Norwegian sensation has been in sensational form lately. He's carried his prolific goal-scoring form from last season into the current one, already netting six goals in just four Premier League appearances. A highlight was his recent hat-trick against Fulham, showcasing his incredible talent and scoring prowess.

While Haaland continues to shine on the field for Manchester City, he is also committed to representing his national team. Next, he'll be in action for Norway in a friendly match against Jordan on September 7, followed by a Euro 2024 qualifying game against Georgia on September 12.

Erling Haaland's thoughtful gesture to support young footballers in his hometown is a testament to his dedication to the sport and his community, showcasing the true spirit of a footballing superstar who never forgets his roots.