The prospect of Kylian Mbappe gracing the Premier League stage has sent waves of anticipation through the footballing world, reported by GOAL. While the PSG superstar's future remains uncertain, Manchester City has emerged as a potential destination, prompting former France international Gael Clichy to assert that “Mbappe going to City will be game over!”

Clichy, who played for both Manchester City and Arsenal during his career, likened Mbappe's charisma and goal-scoring prowess to the legendary Thierry Henry. He believes that City, with their impressive achievements and financial stability, stands as the most enticing English club for the French sensation. In Clichy's eyes, the influence of Pep Guardiola could prove pivotal in luring Mbappe to the Etihad Stadium.

However, the road to Mbappe's signature won't be an easy one. Real Madrid, with their rich history and allure, is currently the frontrunner. Despite his admiration for English football, especially City's setup, Clichy believes Mbappe's heart leans towards Spain, making a move to Madrid a probable outcome. PSG, where Mbappe began his footballing journey, holds sentimental value, but his admiration for Los Blancos and their potential to shape his Ballon d'Or ambitions might steer his path to Spain.

While Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, and Tottenham have been ruled out of the race, the Premier League's fierce competition and demanding nature haven't diminished Kylian Mbappe's allure. His prowess on the field, combined with Guardiola's strategic brilliance, could potentially redefine City's attacking force. As speculation continues to mount, football enthusiasts worldwide eagerly await the unfolding saga of Mbappe's next chapter, one that could reshape the landscape of European football.