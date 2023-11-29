In a shocking turn of events, ex-Tottenham winger Marcus Edwards was reportedly involved in a terrifying car crash on the outskirts of Lisbon

In a shocking turn of events, ex-Tottenham winger Marcus Edwards was involved in a terrifying car crash on the outskirts of Lisbon, reported by GOAL. The incident occurred on Wednesday morning, with Edwards' Range Rover flipping onto its side. Miraculously, both Edwards and the other driver emerged unscathed, as emergency services swiftly responded to the scene, according to reports by the Daily Mail.

Edwards, currently with Sporting CP, was en route to join his teammates for their Europa League clash against Atalanta in Italy. Despite feeling a bit shaky, the former England U20 international is reported to be unhurt. The club's medical staff will assess his condition, hoping to see him back on the field soon.

🚨🚨| Marcus Edwards suffered a ‘huge’ car accident on his way to Sporting training. He is doing well, in the company of Sporting officials, but will still be monitored by the club's medical department. [@Record_Portugal] pic.twitter.com/0OGR77Ppcg — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) November 29, 2023

Sporting CP, who lost several star players in the summer, has had a commendable season start. A victory against Atalanta would secure their spot in the knockout stages of the Europa League. Edwards has played a pivotal role in Sporting's success this season, contributing seven goals and as many assists.

The 23-year-old winger, a product of the Spurs academy, moved to Portugal in 2019. After an impressive stint at Vitoria Guimaraes, where he scored 20 goals, Edwards secured a €7.7 million move to Sporting CP, marking him as the first English player at the club since Eric Dier.

Despite the unsettling incident, Marcus Edwards is expected to redirect his focus to Sporting's crucial Europa League fixture and their title battle against Benfica. The talented Englishman has long been a subject of Premier League return speculation, and his resilience after the recent car crash showcases his determination to contribute to Sporting's ongoing success.