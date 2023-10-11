Manchester City is intensifying efforts to remove Erling Haaland's release clause from his contract as Real Madrid and Barcelona continue to eye the Norwegian striker. Haaland, whose father, Alf-Inge Haaland, is a former City midfielder, previously stated his intention to stay at the Etihad for a limited time, aiming to showcase his talents in various leagues. His agent, Rafaela Pimenta, described Madrid as a “dreamland” for players, adding to the intrigue.

Borussia Dortmund's sporting director, Sebastian Kehl, acknowledged that Haaland, through no fault of his own, became a “dressing room burden” due to ongoing transfer speculation. Reports had indicated that Haaland's transfer clause would only become active once Pep Guardiola's contract with City expired in 2025. Guardiola's two-year contract extension last year, extending his stay until 2025, has crucial implications for Haaland's future.

The Norwegian striker signed a five-year deal with Manchester City in 2022, including a €200 million release clause initially set to be activated before the halfway point of his contract. However, it is believed that Guardiola's contract renewal changed the activation date of this clause to 2025. City is now determined to remove this clause altogether due to continued interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona, wary of the possibility of a rival club securing Haaland's services in future transfer windows.

Haaland has enjoyed a prolific spell with Manchester City, scoring 52 goals in his debut season and already netting eight goals this term. However, his former sporting director at Dortmund, Sebastian Kehl, expressed concerns that the ongoing uncertainty about Haaland's future could negatively impact the club. Kehl noted the constant focus on Haaland both within and outside the club, which made the timing of his transfer to City beneficial for all parties involved.

The battle for Haaland's services remains a central narrative in the football transfer market, with Manchester City striving to solidify his future at the Etihad amidst fierce competition.