Manchester City‘s star midfielder Rodri has opened up about the challenging atmosphere within the team amid their recent struggles in the Premier League, reported by GOAL. The reigning European champions, who have faced a dip in domestic form with just one win in their last six league games, sought a change in fortune as they participated in the Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Despite their Premier League woes, City exhibited a commanding performance in the Club World Cup semifinal against Urawa Reds, securing a convincing 3-0 victory even without the injured Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne. This win positions them on the cusp of potentially claiming a remarkable fifth title in 2023, a prospect Rodri is eager to embrace.

Speaking to reporters, Rodri acknowledged the adverse feelings in the dressing room following their recent league performances but emphasized the significance of refocusing and chasing global success. He stated, “We have a massive opportunity to win an incredible trophy. We’re in the final. It was tough. Let’s do our best to win it. We have to give our best to try to win everything because it will be history. It would be an amazing run if we end with five titles.”

Reflecting on City's struggles in the Premier League, Rodri noted, “[The last few games] left a very bad feeling in the changing room for us so I think it was good for us to stop a little bit and then come here to the [Club] World Cup.” The midfielder stressed the importance of maintaining a quiet focus and hard work to overcome challenging periods, with the belief that positive results will follow.

What's next for Manchester City?

Macnhester City, currently on a historical quest for global recognition, will face Fluminense in the Club World Cup final. Despite missing key players like De Bruyne and Haaland, manager Pep Guardiola remains hopeful that the team, led by players like Matheus Nunes, Bernardo Silva, and Julian Alvarez, will secure their first-ever FIFA Club World Cup trophy. Following this international endeavor, City will resume Premier League action against Everton on December 27.