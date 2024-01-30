Explore Manchester City defender Kyle Walker's emotional journey as he reveals the shocking news of Lauryn Goodman's pregnancy.

In a startling revelation, Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has bared his soul, recounting the emotional rollercoaster he experienced upon learning about Lauryn Goodman's pregnancy with their second child. The 33-year-old footballer, in an interview with The Sun, disclosed that he received the unexpected news while about to start a training session, causing him to nearly faint and go “white.” Walker shared the moment's shock, stating, “I nearly fainted. I was just white. He said to me, ‘What’s the matter?’ and I wouldn’t tell him because I needed to process it myself.”

The candid interview delves into the Manchester City legend’s emotional journey as he navigated the aftermath of the revelation, going into what he describes as “survival mode.” He explained, “I went into survival mode. I was like, ‘What can I do now every day to make sure that I go home to Annie and the boys?’” Despite the turmoil, Walker continued to show up on the pitch, using football as a “release” from the emotional stress and anguish.

Walker's separation from his wife, Annie Kilner, is discussed in detail, shedding light on the impact on his family dynamics. He expressed the heartbreak of living apart from his children, stating, “My little boy goes to sleep with me every night and to not have him . . . I’m used to being away for long periods of time with England.” The Manchester City captain, whose soon-to-be ex-wife Annie has thrown out, lives alone in a rented £3 million property.

Acknowledging the gravity of his actions, Walker takes full responsibility, expressing remorse for the pain he has caused. “What I’ve done is horrible, and I take full responsibility,” he admitted. Apologizing to Annie, he added, “The man that’s meant to love, care and be there for her did this.”

The interview provides a glimpse into the complexities of Walker's personal life, offering a raw and unfiltered perspective on the challenges the Manchester City player faced both on and off the pitch.