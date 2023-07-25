Manchester City defender Nathan Ake will sign a new long-term deal with the Premier League champions soon. The Dutch defender has been considered one of City’s most influential players since arriving at the club from Bournemouth.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City are in advanced talks with Ake. It is believed that it is just a matter of time before the contract extension is announced by the club. The Dutch defender is likely to get a pay rise.

A lot was said about Ake’s future at Manchester City after the arrival of Josko Gvardiol. The Croatian defender arrives from the Bundesliga with a 100 million price tag. However, Ake is not intimidated by the new arrivals and believes it will only help him evolve as a defender.

When he was asked about new defensive reinforcements, Ake said, “No, it's good. I think whoever comes in is going to be a challenge for the positions the people play at.

“That's what this club does, bringing new people, making sure everyone is on their toes, making sure everyone's ready and to help the team to achieve new things again.

“I'm sure if it's all true and if it's happening, then it will be a great addition, and it means we have to fight, everyone has to fight for the sport, everyone has to do well, and that keeps the bar set high.”

Ake was one of the most important players for Pep Guardiola last season as Manchester City became only the second English team to win the Treble. If he keeps performing like that, Gvardiol will need to work to get his spot in the first team.