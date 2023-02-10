Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola spoke out on Friday after his club was charged by the Premier League for breaking financial rules over nine seasons.

“The courts will dictate what happened and I said before, when it’s going to happen, I’m fully convinced that we’ll be innocent,” Guardiola said in a press conference. “What will happen next? Will it stop now?”

Guardiola’s club has allegedly been in breach more than 100 times between 2009 and 2018 and are being referred to an independent commission after a four-year investigation.

“In accordance with Premier League Rule W.82.1, the Premier League confirms that it has today referred a number of alleged breaches of the Premier League Rules by Manchester City Football Club to a Commission under Premier League Rule W.3.4.,” the league’s statement read.

The commission is being held privately and can impose open-ended sanctions; these could include fines, points deductions or relegation from the Premier League, according to ESPN.

“Manchester City FC is surprised by the issuing of these alleged breaches of the Premier League Rules, particularly given the extensive engagement and vast amount of detailed materials that the EPL has been provided with,” the club said in a statement of its own. “The Club welcomes the review of this matter by an independent Commission, to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position. As such we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all.”

The club must provide accurate financial information that gives a true and fair view of the club’s financial position, which apparently did not happen in the period between 2009-18. The team has also reportedly been accused of failing to cooperate with the investigation.

But, according to Pep Guardiola, this won’t be a distraction to his Manchester City players and he envisions the club will be innocent at the conclusion of the investigation.