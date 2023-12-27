Manchester City is on the brink of securing the services of the highly-touted Argentine wonderkid, Claudio Echeverri, "the next Lionel Messi"

In a major transfer coup, Manchester City is on the brink of securing the services of the highly-touted Argentine wonderkid, Claudio Echeverri, often hailed as “the next Lionel Messi“, reported by GOAL. The Premier League champions have reportedly outpaced European giants Real Madrid and Barcelona, along with interest from Paris Saint-Germain, in the pursuit of the 17-year-old forward. According to TyC Sports journalist Gaston Edul, City is poised to announce the £20 million ($25 million) deal with River Plate in the upcoming January transfer window.

Echeverri's star rose prominently on the international stage, particularly during the U17 World Cup, where he left a lasting impression by netting a memorable hat-trick in a quarter-final clash against Brazil. Despite Argentina finishing fourth in the tournament, Echeverri's attacking prowess earned him widespread recognition.

The agreement between City and River Plate outlines that Echeverri will continue honing his skills at the Argentine club until at least the summer. There is also an option to extend his stay until the end of 2024, providing valuable first-team experience. City's interest in South American talent doesn't stop with Echeverri, as they are reportedly monitoring two other River Plate prospects, Agustin Ruberto and Ian Subiabre, both of whom showcased their talent at the U17 World Cup.

City's successful relationship with River Plate, highlighted by the transfer of Julian Alvarez in 2022, has played a pivotal role in securing Echeverri's signature. Following in Alvarez's footsteps, Echeverri could potentially forge a career path that leads him to Barcelona, given his previous expressed desire to emulate the trajectory of the legendary Lionel Messi.