Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has responded strongly to comments made by UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin regarding the club's Financial Fair Play (FFP) charges, reported by GOAL. Ceferin recently stated that UEFA was justified in imposing a two-year Champions League ban on City in 2020, a decision later overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on appeal.

Expressing his frustration, Guardiola addressed Ceferin's remarks during a press conference, saying, “As a lawyer that he is, the president of UEFA should wait, and after [he can] do whatever he wants. He has to respect it and he has to wait. He has a lot of jobs to do at UEFA. Lawyers should respect procedure and understand we have [the] right to defend ourselves.”

City took full advantage of the overturned ban, achieving notable success in the Champions League with a final appearance in 2021, reaching the semi-finals in 2022, and ultimately winning the competition in 2023. However, they still face uncertainty as the Premier League has lodged 115 charges against them for alleged financial rule violations.

The outcome of the Premier League's charges remains pending, with a hearing scheduled, but the date is yet to be confirmed. If found guilty, City could face severe consequences, including potential relegation from the Premier League and the forfeiture of three titles won during the period under investigation.

While Pep Guardiola and Manchester City have been engaged in a warm-weather training camp in Abu Dhabi, they are set to resume their football activities with an FA Cup fourth-round fixture against Tottenham on Friday. The ongoing legal and regulatory challenges add an extra layer of complexity to City's season.