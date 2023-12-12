In an exclusive conversation organized by PUMA, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and chess legend Magnus Carlsen

In an exclusive conversation organized by PUMA, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and chess legend Magnus Carlsen, the world's number one chess player, engaged in a captivating dialogue exploring the parallels between football and chess.

Carlsen, a five-time World Chess Champion currently participating in Chess.com's Champions Chess Tour, shared stories from his childhood, expressing his dual love for football and chess. He revealed, “I have loved football since I was little. I played it every day. I did not come home from school; I just stayed at the school to play football. Then I came home to play chess. It turned out that I was better at chess, so I continued to do that.”

The dialogue delved into the similarities of their respective fields, with Guardiola and Carlsen analyzing specific goals and moves. They emphasized the shared principles of patience, strategy, and adaptability in football and chess. Carlsen underscored the significance of controlling the middle and highlighted the connection between attacking in chess and creating advantages, both similar to football.

The conversation explored the mental aspects of high-pressure situations, emphasizing the need for calmness and adaptability. Guardiola shed light on the quick decision-making demands of football, contrasting it with Carlsen's more extended time frame in chess. “Magnus has two hours to make the next movement. We have a second to react or take a decision,” explained Pep.

The insightful discussion concluded with reflections on the dedication required for extended matches. Magnus Carlsen recounted his record-breaking 7.5-hour chess game, and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola expressed admiration for such unwavering focus. This meeting of minds showcased the strategic thinking and mastery shared by these two geniuses in their respective arenas, leaving fans with a deeper appreciation for the unique similarities of football and chess.