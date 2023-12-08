In a remarkable feat, Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen has secured the highest-ever blitz rating on Chess.com, surpassing Hikaru Nakamura

In a remarkable feat, Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen has secured the highest-ever blitz rating on Chess.com, surpassing the previous record set by GM Hikaru Nakamura just a month ago. Carlsen's new milestone stands at an impressive 3340, four points higher than Nakamura's record. This achievement comes as Carlsen has been actively participating in Chess.com events, particularly in Titled Tuesdays.

The road to this record began to take shape during a late Titled Tuesday session, where Carlsen exhibited exceptional performance, winning with an almost perfect 10.5/11 score. Notably, he claimed victory from the comfort of his armchair, accompanied by his dog, and played from his phone, just to add another layer of brilliance to his feat. The pivotal moment for Carlsen came when he reached a rating of 3326 after defeating GM Levon Aronian in the final round.

On December 6, Carlsen solidified his record-breaking rating by engaging in 23 games against GM Tuan Minh Le, resulting in a rating of 3331. Subsequently, he played six games against GM Daniel Naroditsky, ultimately achieving the unprecedented blitz rating of 3340. Currently, Carlsen holds the top position as the highest-rated player on Chess.com in the blitz category.

As Magnus Carlsen continues to actively participate in Chess.com events, his consistent high-level performance suggests that more records may be on the horizon. Chess enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the upcoming Champions Chess Tour Finals, where Carlsen and Nakamura are set to engage in a compelling rivalry. The finals, hosted in Toronto, will feature eight players competing for a share of the $500,000 prize fund and the coveted 2023 tour title.