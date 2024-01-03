Manchester City's Ruben Dias and Love Island star Arabella Chi have seemingly confirmed their relationship as they were spotted together

Manchester City‘s Ruben Dias and Love Island star Arabella Chi have seemingly confirmed their relationship as they were spotted departing from Manchester airport on Monday morning, jetting away for a holiday to celebrate the New Year, reported by GOAL.

The duo has been at the center of dating speculations since September, with reports suggesting that Chi frequently travels from her Ibiza residence to spend time with Dias in the UK. Their romance made headlines in November when they were said to have enjoyed a romantic mini-break in Paris.

Previously linked to cabaret dancer Ginevra Festa, Dias found a new love interest in the reality TV star after a few months' break. Despite their discreet approach to their relationship, sources reveal that Dias has been showering Arabella with gifts, and their recent getaway to Paris showcased their affection for each other, exploring the best places to eat and dine in the French capital.

Maintaining a low profile, Dias sported a black baseball cap and hoodie at the airport, while Arabella Chi made a more public appearance in a Boohoo hoodie with flowing hair. The couple's efforts to keep their relationship under wraps indicate that they are taking things slowly, with insiders noting their genuine connection and shared enjoyment during their time together in Paris.

After a triumphant end to 2023 with Manchester City securing the Club World Cup and triumphs in the Premier League, Ruben Dias is taking a well-deserved break before gearing up for the second phase of the campaign. Fans can anticipate his return to action in an FA Cup third-round tie against Huddersfield at the Etihad, followed by a clash against Newcastle United at St. James' Park on January 13. The footballer, known for his defensive prowess, seems to be scoring off the pitch as well, adding a personal touch to his successful year.