Manchester City is on the verge of securing a promising talent from the United States, with highly-rated youth USMNT attacker Cavan Sullivan in advanced talks to join the club, reported by The Athletic.
Although the deal has not been finalized yet, sources indicate that the key terms have been agreed upon, with only minor details left to be sorted out. The plan involves loaning Sullivan, who is currently 14 years old, to City Football Group's club Lommel SK once he reaches the age of 16. However, nothing has been confirmed regarding his future at the club until he turns 18.
Sullivan is widely regarded as one of the top young prospects globally and is currently part of the Philadelphia Union academy. Despite Philadelphia's efforts to retain him by offering what sources describe as the “best-ever homegrown offer ever extended,” Sullivan is leaning towards negotiations with Manchester City. Philadelphia was open to a deal allowing Sullivan to remain with the Union until he comes of age.
The talented youngster has already made a name for himself on the international stage, leading the United States Under-15 team to victory in the 2023 CONCACAF U-15 Championships and earning the prestigious Golden Ball award for the tournament's best player.
Notably, Sullivan comes from a footballing family, with his older brother Quinn currently a member of Philadelphia's first team. Philadelphia Union head coach Jim Curtin has spoken highly of Sullivan's potential, emphasizing his talent and predicting a bright future for the young star.
Cavan Sullivan showcased his skills at the GA Cup last spring, where he impressed with standout performances for the Union U-15s, including victories over top clubs like Arsenal and Real Madrid en route to the final. At just 13 years old, he earned a spot in the GA Cup Best XI, further solidifying his status as a rising star for the USMNT and around the World.