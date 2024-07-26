Manchester City has set a significant price tag on Julian Alvarez, following the Argentine star's desire to leave Pep Guardiola‘s side, reported by GOAL. The club’s valuation might make it challenging for him to find a new team and more playing time.

Julian Alvarez is reportedly eager for more playing time and prefers a move to a warmer climate. However, Manchester City has valued the forward at around £60 million ($77 million), with an additional £17 million ($22 million) in potential add-ons. This high price tag has made Atletico Madrid, one of the interested clubs, hesitant to pursue the deal further. If City remains firm on their valuation, Atletico Madrid might withdraw from negotiations.

Alvarez’s situation is complicated by his continuous international commitments. He is set to participate in the Summer Olympics with Argentina after recently competing in the Copa America. These nonstop commitments have prevented him from having a substantial break for three years, making his situation even more complex.

What happened at Manchester City

Julian Alvarez’s desire for a move is not unprecedented at Manchester City. The club has shown a willingness to allow players to leave if they wish, as seen with the transfers of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal. However, City has also demonstrated a reluctance to part with key players, especially those difficult to replace quickly. Last summer, City blocked the sales of Kyle Walker and Bernardo Silva, indicating their selective approach to player transfers.

Alvarez’s situation is particularly challenging for Pep Guardiola, who has been reluctant to start the player, given his recent and upcoming international duties. This limits Alvarez's chances of becoming a regular starter for City, especially with Erling Haaland leading the attack. Guardiola’s tactical system and City’s squad depth mean that even talented players like Alvarez struggle for regular first-team action.

Julian Alvarez has had minimal breaks from football over the past three years due to his club and international duties. His continuous involvement in major tournaments and club competitions highlights his commitment but also underscores his need for rest and regular playing time to avoid burnout.

Manchester City's handling of key assets reflects their financial prudence and strategic approach to transfers. They carefully balance allowing player departures and maintaining squad strength. This approach, while beneficial for the club’s stability, can sometimes hinder players like Alvarez, who are seeking more significant roles and new challenges.

What's next for Manchester City

Manchester City's financial strategy and valuation of Julian Alvarez are likely to remain rigid. Despite the forward’s reported rejection of a four-year extension offer, City’s high valuation could mean Alvarez will have to continue at Etihad Stadium, at least for another year. This means he might continue playing as a backup to Erling Haaland, limiting his chances of regular first-team football.

Alvarez's future will depend on whether any club is willing to meet Manchester City's demands or if City decides to lower their asking price. Atletico Madrid's interest indicates potential movement, but negotiations will be crucial in determining Alvarez's next steps. For now, the Argentine forward remains a valuable asset for City, with his future hanging in the balance as the transfer window progresses.