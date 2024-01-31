At just 24 years old, Manchester City's Julian Alvarez has already amassed an impressive collection of 14 trophies for both club and country

At just 24 years old, Manchester City‘s Julian Alvarez has already amassed an impressive collection of 14 trophies for both club and country, a feat many players aspire to achieve over their entire careers, reported by GOAL. The Argentine striker, who joined City on his 22nd birthday, didn't anticipate such rapid success but embraced the challenge of elevating his game.

Alvarez, who had a stellar start with City by scoring on his debut against Liverpool in the Community Shield, spent the initial six months of 2022 with River Plate. His reputation soared, notably after scoring six goals in a single match against Allianza Lima. Despite facing stiff competition from Erling Haaland for the central forward role, Alvarez displayed patience and capitalized on his opportunities, finding the net 17 times in just 23 starts.

Reflecting on his remarkable journey, Alvarez stated, “It was an incredible year, and I’m very happy and very proud of everything I did.” He emphasized taking things step by step, initially focusing on aligning with City's standards and later contributing to Argentina's success in the World Cup.

Acknowledging the competition and the formidable reputation of Manchester City, Alvarez expressed gratitude for the opportunity to work with Pep Guardiola. “Obviously, City are one of the best clubs in the world in the past few years and Guardiola one of the best coaches. I grew up watching Barca in the era of Messi when Pep was coach and I admired him a lot for everything he was doing and achieved there. Having him as a coach is a privilege.”

In summary, Julian Alvarez's journey with Manchester City under Pep Guardiola's guidance has been marked by patience, seizing opportunities, and achieving remarkable success in a short span—an impressive chapter in the young striker's career.