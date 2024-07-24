Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed that star goalkeeper Ederson could be on his way out this summer amid strong interest from the Saudi Pro League, reported by GOAL.

The Saudi Pro League's Al-Ittihad is reportedly keen on signing Ederson, with the club prepared to meet Manchester City's valuation of around £50 million ($65 million/€60 million). The Brazilian goalkeeper has supposedly agreed to personal terms with Al-Ittihad and is interested in a new challenge away from the Premier League.

What Pep Guardiola said

After City's 4-3 friendly loss to Celtic in North Carolina, Guardiola addressed the ongoing rumors about Ederson's potential departure. “I'd like him to stay but it depends on other clubs,” Guardiola told reporters. “I don't know the situation. There have been no contacts in the last days. It's a question of training, being with us until the transfer window finishes and we'll see.”

While Ederson’s future remains uncertain, Kalvin Phillips appears likely to leave Manchester City, probably on another loan spell. Phillips had a tough time at West Ham, and during the friendly against Celtic, he was substituted at half-time. Guardiola explained this decision was to protect the player due to his injury issues from the previous season.

“That’s why we didn’t give him more minutes,” Guardiola said. “I don't know what's going to happen. He knows the situation, and we'll see.

If Ederson decides to leave, Guardiola is intent on ensuring Manchester City is not left vulnerable in the goalkeeping position. Reports suggest that the club is eyeing Paris Saint-Germain’s Gianluigi Donnarumma as a potential replacement, highlighting City’s commitment to maintaining a strong squad despite possible departures.

What’s next for Manchester City

As Manchester City continues their pre-season preparations in the United States, the team’s management is busy with transfer operations. Guardiola’s comments underline his preference to keep Ederson, but the increasing attraction of the Saudi Pro League could result in losing the Brazilian shot-stopper.

The situation remains fluid, and City fans will be watching closely to see if their team can retain their key players or if significant changes are on the horizon. With the transfer window open until the end of August, there is still plenty of time for developments.

City’s next match in their pre-season tour is against Bayern Munich, providing another opportunity for players like Ederson and Phillips to showcase their skills and perhaps influence their futures. Meanwhile, the club's management will continue to navigate the complex world of transfers to ensure the team remains competitive in all competitions for the upcoming season.