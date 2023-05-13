Manchester United have set their sights on Declan Rice as they plan to rival Arsenal in the race to secure the West Ham midfielder’s signature according to the Guardian. David Moyes, West Ham’s manager, has admitted that Rice is likely to leave the club this summer, opening the door for potential suitors.

While Arsenal have been considered the frontrunners for Rice’s signing, Manchester United’s interest could complicate matters. The Red Devils are reportedly preparing to intensify their pursuit of the talented midfielder, whose versatility and quality in midfield have caught their attention.

West Ham have set a high valuation for their captain, with suggestions that they would demand at least £100 million for his services. While Arsenal may be hesitant to meet such a price tag, Manchester United’s financial resources could make them more competitive in the bidding war.

Although United’s priority remains signing a top-class striker, with Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur being their main target, bolstering their midfield with Rice is also a priority. The club is keen on adding physicality and presence in the middle of the park, and Rice fits the bill.

Rice’s contract with West Ham expires next year, with the option of an additional year. However, the 24-year-old has made it clear that he has no intention of signing an extension as he seeks to compete in the Champions League and challenge for major honors.

While West Ham are eager to retain Rice for another season, they are aware that holding onto him is becoming increasingly difficult. Moyes expressed his desire for Rice to stay but acknowledged the possibility of his departure, stating that the club has contingency plans in place.

As the summer transfer window approaches, the race for Declan Rice’s signature promises to be an intriguing battle between Manchester United and Arsenal. Both clubs are eager to strengthen their squads, and securing the services of the highly-rated midfielder would be a significant coup for either side.