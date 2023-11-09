In a thrilling Champions League showdown, USMNT star Sergino Dest played a pivotal role as PSV secured a significant victory against Lens

In a thrilling Champions League showdown, USMNT star Sergino Dest played a pivotal role as PSV secured a significant victory against Lens, emerging triumphant with a 1-0 win, reported by GOAL. The game saw Luuk de Jong shine with a well-executed header off a cross from Johan Bakayoko, securing the lone goal of the match in the 12th minute. Dest, stationed as the left-back, showcased his skills throughout the game, contributing to PSV's defensive prowess.

Teammates Malik Tillman and Ricardo Pepi, though named on the bench, made impactful appearances in the second half. Tillman came on for Guus Til, adding depth to PSV's midfield, while Pepi entered as a late substitute, aiding in sealing the victory for the team.

This crucial win propelled PSV in their Champions League journey, positioning them second in Group B with five points. They are now within striking distance of leaders Arsenal, holding a four-point gap. The upcoming matches against Sevilla and Arsenal will determine PSV's fate in the competition.

For the USMNT players, Sergino Dest continued to display his versatility by featuring on both left and right sides. Tillman, a strong contender for the attacking midfielder position, showcased his potential despite not starting. Meanwhile, Pepi faces stiff competition for playing time, serving as a backup for both club and country.

PSV, currently leading the Eredivisie, will aim to extend their dominance when they face PEC Zwolle in their upcoming match before the international break. As the players gear up for future challenges, each opportunity on the field remains vital, especially for Pepi, who must make the most of his chances to secure a prominent role within the team.