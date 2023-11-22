Manchester United's Mason Mount is grappling with "high stress levels" and appears "lost" at the club, according to Dimitar Berbatov

Manchester United‘s Mason Mount is grappling with “high stress levels” and appears “lost” at the club, according to former United striker Dimitar Berbatov. Mount, who joined United from Chelsea in a £60 million move during the summer, has faced challenges in establishing himself in Erik ten Hag's midfield, with injuries further complicating his start to the season, reported by GOAL.

Berbatov expressed his concerns about Mount's performance, stating, “We all know he [Mount] needs to step up because he hasn’t played well since joining United.” The former United legend emphasized that Mount seems uncertain about fitting into the team's system, describing him as occasionally appearing “a bit lost.” Berbatov acknowledged Mount's quality but highlighted the need for him to deliver consistently.

The Bulgarian also touched upon the impact of Mount's significant price tag on the player, noting, “He was bought for big money which brings big expectations, but not only that, his stress levels will be high.” Berbatov emphasized the pressure on Mount to meet the high expectations associated with his transfer fee.

Despite United's challenging start to the season, an in-form Mount could be a crucial asset. However, the 24-year-old midfielder has found himself on the bench in recent weeks and was excluded from the last two England squads. Mount used the November international break to recharge in his hometown of Portsmouth.

Mason Mount faces the task of proving his worth to United fans, and an improved performance could contribute to the team's recovery in both the Premier League and the Champions League. United's upcoming fixture after the international break is an away match against Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday.