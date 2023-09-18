Manchester United, under the Glazer family's ownership, have never been shy about making substantial investments in the transfer market, reported by GOAL. This trend continued during the recent summer transfer window, where they splashed out on high-profile signings such as Andre Onana, Mason Mount, and Rasmus Hojlund, collectively amounting to over £170 million ($211m). Despite the significant spending, Manchester United's on-field performance has raised concerns, prompting club legend Gary Neville to voice his unease.

Under the management of Erik ten Hag, Manchester United's 2023-24 season has had a shaky start, accumulating just six points from their first five Premier League matches. Questions are being raised about the club's overall direction, both on and off the pitch, as a prolonged takeover saga unfolds behind the scenes.

Gary Neville addressed these issues on Sky Sports, emphasizing that Manchester United fans are primarily seeking a change in ownership to achieve stability and commitment from the squad. While Neville doesn't question the players' commitment, he expresses doubts about their quality. He raised concerns about whether the significant investments in the squad have yielded the expected improvements.

The signings of Onana, Hojlund, and Mount were meant to enhance the squad's capabilities. However, Neville's observations suggest that the players may not have elevated the team's overall performance to the desired level. While Hojlund shows promise, Neville suggests that he might be carrying a significant burden within the team.

As Manchester United grapples with these issues, there is a growing sense of concern among fans and within the club itself. The team's recent 3-1 defeat to Brighton at home has only exacerbated the situation, and they now face the daunting task of an important Champions League clash against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.

The prevailing sentiment is that Manchester United needs to stabilize its performance and address the concerns raised by both supporters and those within the club to regain their competitive edge in the Premier League and on the European stage.